Millions raised in Bucks annually from major film productions, new council data reveals

Nearly £10 million was spent with local businesses in Buckinghamshire last year thanks to location filming supported by the Bucks Film Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An annual report to Buckinghamshire Council revealed that productions brought an estimated £8.8 million to the county, with major companies like Netflix, Warner Bros, and Disney among those filming in the area.

The Buckinghamshire Film Office is an organisation set up by the council to help companies film in the county. It was launched in 2022 to market Buckinghamshire as a ‘film-friendly filming location’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckinghamshire Council Leader Steven Broadbent praised the achievement and emphasised the importance of private investment:

Daniel Craig's maiden outing as James Bond was partially filmed in Buckinghamshire. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

He said: “I think [we are] the most filmed county in the country, and if not the most one of the most.

“We have a filming office, it’s a key industry for the government and we want people to come and film here.

“Because it has a spin off spend not only for the property owner/location owner, but the crews then go and use the local café and people stay overnight and even [use local] florists apparently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The county in the last year has seen £8.8 million spent in local business as a direct result of that filming activity.

“And that is £8.8 million where we know our film office have helped provide a service to make that happen.”

The county’s proximity to London, along with its historic towns and countryside, has made it one of the most filmed counties in England, according to Visit England.

Buckinghamshire has long been associated with the film industry. Pinewood Studios in Iver, opened in 1936, remains a key part of the UK’s film production landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the most famous films shot in Buckinghamshire include Captain America: The First Avenger, Casino Royale, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and A Clockwork Orange.

There are also proposals for Marlow Film Studios, with the final decision to be made after the Planning Inspectorate submits its report to Secretary of State Angela Rayner in mid-July.

The proposals have attracted both support and opposition, with campaign group Save Marlow’s Green Belt objecting, while filmmaker Sam Mendes has spoken in favour.

This follows The Marlow Murder Club returning for its third season, which is predominantly filmed in Marlow and the surrounding South Buckinghamshire countryside.

Between April 2023 and October 2024, Buckinghamshire Council received £47,491.55 in fees for road closures to accommodate filming.