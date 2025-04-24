Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mid Buckinghamshire MP has strongly opposed plans to build 95 homes on farmland in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Smith, who has served as a member of parliament in Buckinghamshire since 2019, called the plans ‘ridiculous’ on social media earlier this week.

Mr Smith has written to Bucks Council to express his objection to the plans to construct 95-homes in land north of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catesby Estates wants to construct a development alongside a new orchard or allotment site in the area. Whilst not confirmed, the developer currently projects that 80% of the dwellings will be priced at affordable rates and 20% of the housing will be up for sale.

Mid Buckinghamshire MP Greg Smith

It will be located in land to the east of Station Road, and as part of the project, Catesby Estates would authorise improvements to the footway along the eastern edge of Station Road, construct a new path on Station Road, and improve the Milfield Avenue and Station Road junction.

However, Mr Smith said on Facebook: “This development would overwhelm the local infrastructure, increase the risk of flooding from displaced water runoff and would permanently erode the rural character of Marsh Gibbon and the surrounding area.”

Residents have until May 6 to support or raise objections against the housing plan, which can be viewed online here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Smith’s objection follows the parish council’s detailed rejection of the plans. Marsh Gibbon Parish Council says the scale of the development means it does not comply with the village’s neighbourhood plan, which caps housing projects at 25 dwellings. However, the housing company argues this is superseded by the fact the project would contribute towards Bucks Council’s Vale of Aylesbury Development Plan, to build over 30,000 homes during the 20-year period in Aylesbury, which concludes in 2031.

The masterplan submitted to the council

It is claimed that 95 residents objected to the scheme, and only one message of support was submitted on the planning portal, prior to Bucks Council removing that option from all applications.

Parish Councillors are concerned that the new neighbourhood would conflict with the village’s compact character and historic setting. Census data from 2021, recorded the overall village’s population at just 985.

Another criticism included in the parish council’s document to villagers states: “Our village plan prioritises smaller 2-3 bedroom homes, affordable housing, and homes for the elderly to meet local needs. The proposed development does not adequately address this requirement and fails to ensure that housing provision aligns with the needs of the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developer and council disagree on whether Marsh Gibbon can cope with the additional intake. A transport consultant has advised that more measures will also be needed in order to support the low amount of parking provision suggested, if the project is to be approved.

Further issues have been raised regarding the suitability of the project. The parish council is worried that construction will impact Swan Field and Moat Close, plus other habitats built in the area, which consists of four fields with hedgerows and a number of trees.

As part of the development, Catesby Estates says it will create a public open space, sustainable drainage system and associated infrastructure.

However, a Thames Water spokesperson said: “Thames Water has identified an inability of the existing water network infrastructure to accommodate the needs of this development proposal.”