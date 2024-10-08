Massive rise in pothole compensation payouts made by Buckinghamshire Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The total amount of pothole compensation paid out by Buckinghamshire Council has risen by 563 per cent in a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unitary authority spent £82,696.26 on reimbursing drivers for damage to their vehicles in 2023/24, a freedom of information request by the Local democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has revealed.

This marks a huge increase on the previous financial year when council compensation payments added up to only £12,477.31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total of 206 claims settled in 2023/24 was also a 692 per cent rise on the 26 that were resolved in 2022/23.

Potholes in Bucks

Labour councillor Steve Guy told the LDRS: “I am truly shocked by the massive increase in these claims for damage to residents’ vehicles caused by the failure of this council to repair our roads in a timely way.”

The elected member for the Totteridge and Bowerdean ward sits on the council’s transport, environment and climate change select committee.

He added: “The council need to explain how this has happened, even after they trumpeted extra spending on potholes. We need to be told what has gone wrong and what will be done to rectify this in short order.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The compensation data for 2023/24 also appear to show that some streets are disproportionately affected by defects.

a Pothole in Westbury, photo from Charlie Smith Local Democracy Reporting Service

For example, the council paid out for potholes on Stoke Road in Stoke Poges 25 times during the 12-month period.

The data also showed wide differences between the amount paid out to claimants, the most expensive being a claim for £7,257.04 related to Sevenhills Road in Iver.

The Liberal Democrat councillor for Wing, Peter Cooper, who also sits on the transport committee, suggested that although the data might appear worrying, pothole repairs were improving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the LDRS: “Buckinghamshire’s road maintenance has been neglected for many years and its only since the appointment of the Council’s new partner, Balfour Beatty, that any improvements are becoming evident.

“I would anticipate that pothole damage to vehicles will reduce in the short term. However, I remain concerned by the level of future costs due to historical neglect and the poor structural integrity of many of the counties’ roads.”

Earlier this year, the council dipped into its reserves to pledge an extra £5 million of funding towards patching up potholes on Buckinghamshire’s roads – the second year in a row it has done so.

In total the council has committed £110m to highway repairs and improvements over the next four years.

The council has been approached for comment.