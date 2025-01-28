Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The applicant behind Marlow Film Studios is ‘predominantly a finance company’ rather than being interested in film, the inquiry into the proposed movie hub has heard.

Dido Property Limited’s plans to build the studios on land next to the A404 and Marlow Road were rejected by Buckinghamshire Council last year on the grounds of the site being green belt – plus other concerns such as increased traffic.

Following an appeal by the company, a public inquiry into the application, chaired by planning inspector Katie McDonald, began at the council’s High Wycombe offices last week, with the ultimate decision on the studios now in the hands of housing secretary Angela Rayner.

On Friday (24 January) – Day four – the inquiry heard from interested parties such as local residents, councillors, film industry figures and others.

Economist Dr Thorsten Polleit told the inquiry that he, his family and other residents of the Grade II Westhorpe House to the south of the film studio site would be ‘incarcerated’ if the project went ahead on the adjacent land.

He also pointed out that Dido was registered in Guernsey and took issue with the fact Dido has not published its accounts and was effectively an ‘anonymous’ company.

The expert told the inspector that Dido’s directors were listed as John Frederick Hartz, Robert Laycock, Simon Derek Barrowcliff and Ralph William Robert Stonor, the eighth Baron Camoys, who is a Conservative peer.

He said: “The directors of Dido Property Limited are predominantly from a finance industry background.

“They are not film industry experts. So, it is fair to assume that Dido Property Limited primarily pursues the financial interests of its owners and potential creditors.”

The expert also told the meeting that allowing the studios to be built would deal a ‘deadly blow’ to the concept of the green belt, the negative consequences of which would be felt ‘for years to come’.

He added: “It is an entirely unsuitable project that would cause great damage to and destroy the peace of the people who have deliberately chosen to live in a green belt area.”

On Friday, the inquiry also heard from Conservative Marlow Councillor David Watson, who said the application for the proposed studios was the ‘biggest issue he has ever had to face’ and warned that development on the land should not be considered ‘inevitable’.

He said: “Once it is gone, it would indeed be gone forever. The green belt should be respected and be primarily for maintaining a green space between settlements and that is what this piece of land has done for many years.”

The councillor also described Dido’s proposed sound stages, which would be large boxes up to 22m high as ‘bulky, industrial structures’ and said they would ‘radically impact on the visual landscape’ for miles around.

Dido’s original plans for the film studios include 18 sound stages, 19 workshops, 1,117 car parking spaces, a backlot and other filmmaking facilities.

Councillor Watson added: “The impact on an already-congested road system would be very significant as the A404 from Westhorpe roundabout up to Handy Cross is already the busiest road in Buckinghamshire.

“The addition of thousands of road traffic movements each day would serve to make matters even worse.”

The councillor also said the economic case for the studios – one of Dido’s main arguments for it – ‘did not seem strong’ and noted new US President Donald Trump’s bid to ‘repatriate’ film and TV projects back to Hollywood.

On Friday, the inquiry also heard from Marlow resident Philip Ball, a film studios supporter, who runs TV and film clearance business Ballpark Media, and who previously worked as a stand-in and double for different actors.

He told the inquiry: “You may be surprised to know that Brad Pitt’s back of the head very much lives and resides in Marlow. I was with him for about eight years.”

Mr Ball said it ‘blew his mind’ that Star Wars and the most expensive TV series in history Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power were both filmed in Bucks.

However, the resident explained that his company now had more clients in Budapest than in nearby London, due to a ‘lack of studio space’.

He said: “We are finding that big companies like Disney – who most recently were filming Snow White in the area – were having to shut down some of their projects before they had even started because the studio space just wasn’t there.”

Mr Ball warned that if the UK does not find more studio space, there was a ‘danger’ it could lose out to places like Budapest, with there now being four studios within a 20-minute drive of the Hungarian capital, which is a magnet for filmmakers.

Day four of the inquiry also heard from a High Wycombe schoolgirl, who said she supported Dido’s ‘beautiful’ plans for the site and the potential for local people to access filmmaking space.

She said: “Most of my class would love to be in the arts, in that industry, because not all of us like school.

“Some people prefer tech and editing in my class. Some people want to produce or direct, and some people want to act.”