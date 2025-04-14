Local elections 2025: Full list of candidates standing in Buckinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The full list of candidates standing in the Bucks local elections on May 1, 2025 has been published.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In less than three weeks, voters will head to the polls to elect 97 councillors to Buckinghamshire Council, as well as councillors to some town and parish councils.

The full list of candidates is below:

Abbey

Bucks Council

CHANDA SAHAR Rani – Independent

CLARKE Lesley Mary – Conservative

EVELEIGH Adam – Labour

HOLKHAM Tamsin Nicola – Liberal Democrat

HUSSAIN Mahboob Bhatti – Conservative

KAYYANI Aatif Masood – Independent

LOU Sophie Charlotte – Liberal Democrat

PARRY Michelle – Labour

RUSSELL Richard – Reform UK

Amersham & Chesham Bois

ANDERSEN Jesper Hausner – Reform UK

ANDREWS Jay – Reform UK

HARKER Robin – Reform UK

JHA Sharad Kumar – Conservative

KING David William – Conservative

MAHESHWARI Arvind – Conservative

MELLOR Christopher – Independent

PAGE Gavin Bruce – Labour

PINKNEY Dominic John – Liberal Democrat

ROBERTS Mark Andrew – Liberal Democrat

THORNTON Kelly – Liberal Democrat

Aston Clinton & Weston Turville

BARHAM Sally – Liberal Democrat

BARKER John – Reform UK

BOWLES Steve – Conservative

COLLINS Mike – Conservative

HODGE Jeremy – Liberal Democrat

JONES Helen Rosemary – Labour

KNIGHT Robert – Reform UK

MCGOLDRICK Philip – Labour

SIMPSON Coral – Green

Aylesbury East

HENDREN Chris – Liberal Democrat

HOBBS Paul Alan – Reform UK

HUXLEY Andy – Conservative

SMALL Matthew – Labour

THOMAS Miriam Joy – Reform UK

VECE Gerry – Labour

WHEELER Mark – Green

WILLIAMS Christopher Caradoc – Liberal Democrat

WINN Mark Edward – Conservative

Aylesbury North West

ADOMAHBOADI Charles Anthony – Conservative

CHARLTON Dawn – Reform UK

HAYTON Ian – Labour Party

HUSSAIN Tuffail – Liberal Democrat

SIMMONS Kai – Green

SUMMERS Denise Andree – Conservative

WADHWA Gurinder – Liberal Democrat

Aylesbury North

BLOXHAM Colin Norman – Green Party

CARDY Tina – Labour

COBURN Kieran George – Conservative

CROMPTON Margaret Yvonne – Reform UK

KHAN Raj Wali – Liberal Democrat

MARSHALL Rob – Labour

MORGAN Susan Ann – Liberal Democrat

SLATER Alex – No party

SWAIN Stephen – Reform UK

TOVEY Paul John – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

VAUGHAN-EVANS Sophie Elizabeth – Conservative

Aylesbury South East

AHSAN Milika – Conservative

BATEMAN Mark Trevor – Labour

BATEMAN Sherrilyn Anne – Liberal Democrat

BLAKE Bryn – Reform UK

DEY Prakash Kumar – Conservative

DIXON Tim – Liberal Democrat

MARSHALL Arden Elle – Labour

SMITH Greg – Green

WEBB Matt – Reform UK

Aylesbury South West

ATKINS Julie Elizabeth – Green

ATTRILL Mike – Reform UK

GULZAR Ansar – Labour

HUSSAIN Niknam – Liberal Democrat

NEALESHEPPARD Gillian Ann – Conservative

RAJA Waheed – Liberal Democrat

SPROAT Sarah – Conservative

THOMPSON Mark Alan – Reform UK

WARSHAW Tanya – Labour

Aylesbury West

AWOSIKA Jimi – Conservative

BROOK Robert Alan – Reform UK

CAPJON Andrew James – Green

CRAWFORD Lily Charlotte – Labour

GOODYER-POLAND Adam – Independent

JAMES Sarah – Independent

KERLEY Chris – Reform UK

MEHTA Nidhi – Liberal Democrat

PASUPULETI Raj – Reform UK

ROBERTS Natalie – Conservative

SHARPLES Vernon Clive – Labour

SHERWELL Alan Neale – Liberal Democrat

Beaconsfield

ADALI Christine Elisabeth – Liberal Democrat

BECKWITH Gary – Labour

BOURNE Geoffrey Martyn – Green

DALEY-YATES Elaine Ann – Reform UK

GRIMES-CROMPTON Chris – Reform UK

HARDVENDEL Susanne Lee Liberal Democrat

NG Jackson – Conservative

PIKE Alastair John – Conservative

RABY Alison Carolyn – Labour

WHEELHOUSE Alison Jane – Independent

Berryfields, Buckingham Park & Watermead

ANDERSON Cameron – Reform UK

ATTRILL Annelise Jane – Reform UK

BOND Ashley Graham – Conservative

CARD Christopher – Independent

CHOTAI Chirag Sailesh – Liberal Democrat

CLAYTON Matthew – Labour

HOPE Bruce Francis – Green

MORGAN Ashley Richard – Liberal Democrat

POOLE Lindsey – Labour

YANDRAPATI John – Conservative

Bierton, Kingsbrook & Wing

DAVIDSON Ian – Green

DAVIDSON Sanchia – Independent

GIBBON Kathy – Reform UK

KHAN Khalid – Conservative

KOYA Phanindar – Liberal Democrat

MCGUFFIE Luke – Reform UK

MITCHELLWADHWA Sam – Liberal Democrat

MORRIS Alison Frances – Labour

ROBERTSON Eris Reynold – Labour

SUNDAY Helen Rebecca – Independent

WARD Julie Elizabeth – Conservative

Booker & Cressex

ALAM Arman – Conservative

LEFEVRE Philippe – Labour and Cooperative Party

MILL Michael George – Liberal Democrat

PEARCE Brian – Reform UK

SAHAR Chanda – Independent (Withdrawn)

Buckingham

BRIGNALL Robert Laurence Francis – Liberal Democrat

BURDON Richard Charles – Reform UK

DAVIES Fran – Labour

DRAPER Lucy Elizabeth – Labour

JACKSON Nick – Liberal Democrat

KELLY Nuala – Reform UK

MORDUE Howard James – Conservative

MORDUE Jane Margaret – Conservative

OSIBOGUN Ade – Conservative

SCHAEFER Anja – Liberal Democrat

SINGH Sundeep Bhupendar – Reform UK

STUCHBURY Robin – Labour

Burnham

ASHMAN Kirsten – Conservative

BODEN Mark Ian – Liberal Democrat

CAESAR Cole – Reform UK

CHHOKAR Santokh Singh – Conservative

COLLINS Alexa Anne – Labour

DOEL Carole – Reform UK

ELLEN Carter – Labour

KELLY Paul James – Conservative

LE TISSIER Michele – Reform UK

LINTON Carol Lesley – Liberal Democrat

PASHA Roxanna – Liberal Democrat

SHINDE Avinash – Labour

Castlefield & Oakridge

AYUB Mohammad – Conservative

BATES Karen – Labour

GINGER Julia – Reform UK

HARMSWORTH Alison May – Liberal Democrat

HUSSAIN Majid – Labour

ISTEF Simon – Reform UK

PATTERSON – Liberal Democrat

RUGHINIS Mariana – Conservative

Chalfont St Giles & Little Chalfont

CHAMBERLAIN Jane Elizabeth – Liberal Democrat

GILL Rob – Liberal Democrat

HARWOOD Paul Charles – Labour

JACKSON Carl James – Conservative

KHANDGE Vaibhav – Reform UK

KIRKBY Grant Alexander – Liberal Democrat

KUDRYASHOV Stanislav – Reform UK

PEGRAM Dominick – Green

ROUSE Simon Paul – Conservative

TETT Martin – Conservative

WATERS Bertie – Reform UK

Chalfont St Peter

DARBY Isobel Anne – Conservative

DICKSON Karen – Independent

FOSTER Julian – Heritage Party

HOLDEN Diane Margaret – Liberal Democrat

JARVIS Joshua – Labour

MEACOCK David George – Reform UK

MICHAELS Andrea – Reform UK

ROCHE Pierre Louis – Liberal Democrat

SMITH Linda Margaret – Conservative

VLADAR Anne-Marie – Independent

Chesham North

BATEMAN Stephen Andrew – Reform UK

CHAPMANAMEY Alastair James – Labour

CHAUDHRY Qaser – Conservative

DITTA Majid – Conservative

FAYYAZ Mohammad – Liberal Democrat

FULFORD Justine – Liberal

HARDING Barry – Reform UK

JARVIS Laurence – Reform UK

KNELLER Frances – Liberal Democrat

MACBEAN Jane Emma – Conservative

Chesham South

ADAMS Gordon Timothy – Conservative

ASLAM Parveiz – Liberal Democrat

BACON Alan Keith – Liberal Democrat

BAUM Joseph Lisle Maurice – Conservative

COLLINS Fiona – Labour

GIBBON William Edward – Reform UK

HAMILTON Chris – Reform UK

LOWE Catherine Mary – Green

LOWE John Edward – Green

STARKEY Tim – Labour

Chiltern Villages

HILL Tony – Liberal Democrat

HOPPERTON Sarah Louise – Reform UK

SHAH Fizza – Labour

TURNER Mark Lawson – Independent

WATSON David Martyn – Conservative

Disraeli

ALI Zafer – Labour

GAUNT Louise – Reform UK

HUSSAIN Maz – Conservative

TESTER Brandon – Liberal Democrat

Downley

ARTHUR-HEWITT Hazel – Labour

FARMER Ray – Liberal Democrat

MADDOCK Richard – Reform UK

TURNER Paul Richard – Conservative

The Farnhams & Stoke Poges

ACKRILL Val – Reform UK

COWEN Andrew – Liberal Democrat

DAVIES Charlie – Labour

DHILLON Dev – Conservative

HERSCHEL Jeff – Liberal Democrat

HOGG Thomas Neil – Conservative

LANE Samuel James – Labour

MOORE David William – Conservative

PEARSON Susan – Liberal Democrat

PEREZ Karen – Reform UK

SINGH SIDHU Randeep – Labour

WHITE Ben – Reform UK

Flackwell Heath & The Wooburns

BARRETT Steven James – Conservative

DRAYTON Penny – Independent

EARLE Carole Mary – Reform UK

EARLE Darryl – Reform UK

GRIFFITHS Kirsty – Conservative

IRELAND William – Reform UK

LAWSON James – a Labour

LEECH Christine – Labour

ROBINSON Anna – Conservative

SEDGWICK Andy – Labour

TOLMIE Christopher Nigel – Liberal Democrat

TOWNSEND Larisa – Independent

WILSON Stuart – Independent

Gerrards Cross & Denham

AMARSHI Heena – Liberal Democrat

ARSLAN Sevgi – Liberal Democrat

BRACKEN Michael William – Conservative

BROOM Thomas Edward – Conservative

CHHOKAR Jaspal Singh – Conservative

DAVEY Sarah – Reform UK

GALLOWAY Stuart James Victor – Liberal Democrat

GREENFIELD Tim – Reform UK

HUNDAL Bob – Green Party

KAVANAGH Michael Anthony – Labour

O`KEEFFE John Anthony – Reform UK

RANGANATH Mirji – Labour

WOOD Andrew Alexander – Independent

Grendon Underwood & The Claydons

BUTLER Clare Elisabeth – Green

FEALEY Patrick Joseph – Conservative

HAEST – Liberal Democrat

IRWIN Paul – Reform UK

JEFFREYS Sarah Ruth – Liberal Democrat

LYNCH Marion – Labour

MAHON Frank – Conservative

UPTON Steve – Labour

Haddenham & Stone

BAUGHAN Annie – Labour

JACKSON Steve Michael – Conservative

JUDGE Steven Michael – Liberal Democrat

KENNEDY Sarah – Reform UK

MILLO George Julian – Social Democratic Party

MORMINA Maru – Green

PATERSON Reggie – Reform UK

SIBANDA Bobby – Conservative

SMITH Greg – Green

TRAYNOR Carmel – Liberal Democrat

Hazlemere

DEAN Matthew James – Reform UK

GEMMELL Ed – Independent

HARKER Mimi – Conservative

MACFARLANE Dominique – Liberal Democrat

OLIVER Catherine – Conservative

RHODES John Geoffrey – Reform UK

STEENKAMP Robert James – Liberal Democrat

Horwood

CHILVER John Robert – Conservative

COHEN Stanley – Labour

HARWOOD Steph – Reform UK

PENTONY Janet – Green

SMITH Ciaran Bradley – Liberal Democrat

Iver

BHARDWAJ Prerna Lau – Conservative

BOL DENG ALEU Martin – Liberal Democrat

COOK Julie – Liberal Democrat

GRIFFIN Paul James – Independent

LYON Erin – Labour

MATTHEWS Wendy Allison – Conservative

MUELLER Alison Elizabeth – Reform UK

SIDDIQUI Nadeem – Labour

STUTTARD Richard – Reform UK

SULLIVAN Luisa Katherine – Independent

Ivinghoe

BRAZIER Peter Charles – Conservative

COLE Andrew John – Liberal Democrat

CULVERHOUSE Michael John – Green

EAVES Andrew – Reform UK

LEONARD Jeremy – Liberal Democrat

MURGATROYD Harry Robert – Labour

OWEN Trish – Labour

POLL Chris – Conservative

TRAYTE Amanda Linda – Reform UK

WHEELER Johanna – Green

Long Crendon

BLACKABYILES Andy – Labour Party

CHICHESTER Miff – Reform UK

HARRISS Clive Burke – Conservative

NEWMAN Julian Alexander – Liberal Democrat

NORMAN Paul Baillieu – Green

Marlow

ANSELL John – Reform UK

BARROW Alessandra – Labour

BECKLEY Colin John – Green

BOWMAN Terry – Reform UK

COLLINGWOOD Alex – Conservative

CRABTREE Anna Victoria – Liberal Democrat

CURRIE James Robert – Liberal Democrat

DA COSTA Tobias – Reform UK

FORD Andy – Labour

HEAP Carol – Conservative

PERT Josh – Labour

SHEIHAM Ivan – Liberal Democrat

SKOYLES Mark Andrew – Independent

TOWNS Jocelyn – Conservative

Marsh & Micklefield

AHMED Khalil – Independent

BATES Ian – Labour

LEE Paula Louise – Liberal Democrat

MAAREF Khadija – Conservative

MORTON Ian Douglas – Liberal Democrat

RANA Nabeela Naheed – Conservative

SNAITH Trevor – Independent

WILKINSON Julie – Labour

Newton Longville

CORNELL Caroline – Conservative

HOCKINGS Alison Clare – Green

HUIZELING Alison – Reform UK

JONES Andrew – Liberal Democrat

JORDAN Jilly – Conservative

LYON Nicholas George – Labour

NEWING Malcolm – Liberal Democrat

RICE Robert Leslie – Reform UK

STOREY Daniel Richard – Labour

Tylers Green & Loudwater

GUY Steve – Labour

HUDSON Philip – Reform UK

NEWTON Karl – Labour

STRANGE Paul – Reform UK

THOMAS Nathan Andrew – Conservative

WATERS Jonathan David Hammond – Liberal Democrat

WEST Michael George – Liberal Democrat

WOOD Katrina Suzanne Atkins – Conservative

Princes Risborough

BALL Andy – Independent

BISS Josephine Nneka – Independent

BUSSEY Ed – Reform UK

CHURCHILL Ian Andrew – Liberal Democrat

COLINSWOOD John – Reform UK

HALL Gary Charles – Conservative

HEALY Audoen Marian – Liberal Democrat

PARKINSON Ian Michael – Independent

PITHER Richard John – Labour

WALSH Matthew John – Conservative

Quainton

GOMM Phil – Conservative

HARRIS Ben – Liberal Democrat

MARTIN Brandon Lee – Reform UK

MYATT Maxine – Labour

SMITH Nicola – Green

Ridgeway East

BRADNOCK Bob – Liberal Democrat

BROADBENT Steven – Conservative

CARROLL David James – Conservative

FREARSON Dave – Liberal Democrat

HUGHES David Stephen – Green

JARVIS Russell Warren – Reform UK

SIBTHORP Sid – Reform UK

UPTON Lynne Patricia – Labour

WILDING Yvonne Dorette – Social Democratic Party

Ridgeway West

ADOH Shade – Conservative

CARINGTON Robert Peter Flavio – Conservative

GRAHAM Bernadette – Liberal Democrat

LEEPER Ian Kenneth Broome – Liberal Democrat

LIGGINS Graham Stuart – Reform UK

MCGOUGHCOLIN Gemma Tracy – Green

NUTHALL Victoria – No party

RIDDINGTON David Frank – Labour

SHEA Russell Matthew – Reform UK

WALLACE David – Independent

Sands

AHMED Zia – Conservative

BELLAMY Daniel John – Liberal Democrat

CHARILAOU Alex – Labour and Co-operative Party

HAYDAY Darren John – Independent

SAYLES Alex – Reform UK

Terriers & Amersham Hill

BRODELLE Toni Belinda – Liberal Democrat

BROWN Glenn William – Reform UK

CASEY Leigh Anthony – Independent

CHILTON Chris – Labour

CHINA Amber Elizabeth – Independent

EYERS Joe – Green

GREEN Tony – Conservative

PHOENIX Richard Neal – Reform UK

RAJA Sarfaraz Khan – Conservative

STRUTT Cheryl Anne – Liberal Democrat

WHYTE Amanda – Labour

The Missendens

AHMED Mahamid Mustafa – Labour

BAINS Caralyn Jane – Independent

BUNTING Catherine – Independent

HEWITT Jane – Reform UK

HIND Matthew William – Liberal Democrats

MARTIN Peter Ernest Charles – Conservative

MATTHEWS Rachael Sara – Conservative

MCCONNELL David – Reform UK

MINKOVA Ivanina – Green

PIROUET Thomas Michael Edward – Liberal Democrat

POWER Bill – Reform UK

PUSEY Ross Paul – No Party

TITTERINGTON Mark William – Liberal Democrat

WALLACE Heather – Conservative

Totteridge & Bowerdean

ADKINS Mark Adrian – Reform UK

ANSAR Chaudhry – Liberal Democrat

CARTER Karen – Labour

HOLKHAM Ben James – Liberal Democrat

HUSSAIN Imran – Wycombe Independent

LUGG Stephen – Reform UK

ORIABURE Henry – Labour

PETERS Richard David – Conservative

WANIGASOORIYA Lakshan – Conservative

WASSELL Julia Denise – Wycombe Independent

WILLIAMS Adam James – Social Democratic Party

Waddesdon

HULME HUNTER Hannah – Labour

RUTHERFORD Mark – Green

SMALL Bec – Reform UK

TERRY Steve – Liberal Democrat

WAITE Ashley – Conservative

Wendover, Halton & Stoke Mandeville

BERRY Seb – Liberal Democrat

FIELD Dean Victor – Liberal Democrat

GRIMMETT Humphrey George

HODGE Joanne Elizabeth – Green

HODGE Tom – Green

PHILLIPS Colin – Labour

STRACHAN Peter Derek – Conservative

TOUSSAINT Shev – Reform UK

TURNER Alan Harold – Conservative

West Wycombe & Lane End

BARNES Dominic Heaton – Conservative

FAIRFAX Paul – Reform UK

GUY Johnathan – Labour Party

HAYDAY Orsolya – Independent

TIMBERLAKE Neil Christopher – Liberal Democrat

Winslow

BLAMIRES Diana – Independent

HUNT Mary – Green

HUNTER Josh – Labour

KING Danny – Reform UK

MONGER Llew – Liberal Democrat

RHODES Oliver Daniel – Conservative