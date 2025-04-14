Local elections 2025: Full list of candidates standing in Buckinghamshire
In less than three weeks, voters will head to the polls to elect 97 councillors to Buckinghamshire Council, as well as councillors to some town and parish councils.
The full list of candidates is below:
Abbey
CHANDA SAHAR Rani – Independent
CLARKE Lesley Mary – Conservative
EVELEIGH Adam – Labour
HOLKHAM Tamsin Nicola – Liberal Democrat
HUSSAIN Mahboob Bhatti – Conservative
KAYYANI Aatif Masood – Independent
LOU Sophie Charlotte – Liberal Democrat
PARRY Michelle – Labour
RUSSELL Richard – Reform UK
Amersham & Chesham Bois
ANDERSEN Jesper Hausner – Reform UK
ANDREWS Jay – Reform UK
HARKER Robin – Reform UK
JHA Sharad Kumar – Conservative
KING David William – Conservative
MAHESHWARI Arvind – Conservative
MELLOR Christopher – Independent
PAGE Gavin Bruce – Labour
PINKNEY Dominic John – Liberal Democrat
ROBERTS Mark Andrew – Liberal Democrat
THORNTON Kelly – Liberal Democrat
Aston Clinton & Weston Turville
BARHAM Sally – Liberal Democrat
BARKER John – Reform UK
BOWLES Steve – Conservative
COLLINS Mike – Conservative
HODGE Jeremy – Liberal Democrat
JONES Helen Rosemary – Labour
KNIGHT Robert – Reform UK
MCGOLDRICK Philip – Labour
SIMPSON Coral – Green
Aylesbury East
HENDREN Chris – Liberal Democrat
HOBBS Paul Alan – Reform UK
HUXLEY Andy – Conservative
SMALL Matthew – Labour
THOMAS Miriam Joy – Reform UK
VECE Gerry – Labour
WHEELER Mark – Green
WILLIAMS Christopher Caradoc – Liberal Democrat
WINN Mark Edward – Conservative
Aylesbury North West
ADOMAHBOADI Charles Anthony – Conservative
CHARLTON Dawn – Reform UK
HAYTON Ian – Labour Party
HUSSAIN Tuffail – Liberal Democrat
SIMMONS Kai – Green
SUMMERS Denise Andree – Conservative
WADHWA Gurinder – Liberal Democrat
Aylesbury North
BLOXHAM Colin Norman – Green Party
CARDY Tina – Labour
COBURN Kieran George – Conservative
CROMPTON Margaret Yvonne – Reform UK
KHAN Raj Wali – Liberal Democrat
MARSHALL Rob – Labour
MORGAN Susan Ann – Liberal Democrat
SLATER Alex – No party
SWAIN Stephen – Reform UK
TOVEY Paul John – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
VAUGHAN-EVANS Sophie Elizabeth – Conservative
Aylesbury South East
AHSAN Milika – Conservative
BATEMAN Mark Trevor – Labour
BATEMAN Sherrilyn Anne – Liberal Democrat
BLAKE Bryn – Reform UK
DEY Prakash Kumar – Conservative
DIXON Tim – Liberal Democrat
MARSHALL Arden Elle – Labour
SMITH Greg – Green
WEBB Matt – Reform UK
Aylesbury South West
ATKINS Julie Elizabeth – Green
ATTRILL Mike – Reform UK
GULZAR Ansar – Labour
HUSSAIN Niknam – Liberal Democrat
NEALESHEPPARD Gillian Ann – Conservative
RAJA Waheed – Liberal Democrat
SPROAT Sarah – Conservative
THOMPSON Mark Alan – Reform UK
WARSHAW Tanya – Labour
Aylesbury West
AWOSIKA Jimi – Conservative
BROOK Robert Alan – Reform UK
CAPJON Andrew James – Green
CRAWFORD Lily Charlotte – Labour
GOODYER-POLAND Adam – Independent
JAMES Sarah – Independent
KERLEY Chris – Reform UK
MEHTA Nidhi – Liberal Democrat
PASUPULETI Raj – Reform UK
ROBERTS Natalie – Conservative
SHARPLES Vernon Clive – Labour
SHERWELL Alan Neale – Liberal Democrat
Beaconsfield
ADALI Christine Elisabeth – Liberal Democrat
BECKWITH Gary – Labour
BOURNE Geoffrey Martyn – Green
DALEY-YATES Elaine Ann – Reform UK
GRIMES-CROMPTON Chris – Reform UK
HARDVENDEL Susanne Lee Liberal Democrat
NG Jackson – Conservative
PIKE Alastair John – Conservative
RABY Alison Carolyn – Labour
WHEELHOUSE Alison Jane – Independent
Berryfields, Buckingham Park & Watermead
ANDERSON Cameron – Reform UK
ATTRILL Annelise Jane – Reform UK
BOND Ashley Graham – Conservative
CARD Christopher – Independent
CHOTAI Chirag Sailesh – Liberal Democrat
CLAYTON Matthew – Labour
HOPE Bruce Francis – Green
MORGAN Ashley Richard – Liberal Democrat
POOLE Lindsey – Labour
YANDRAPATI John – Conservative
Bierton, Kingsbrook & Wing
DAVIDSON Ian – Green
DAVIDSON Sanchia – Independent
GIBBON Kathy – Reform UK
KHAN Khalid – Conservative
KOYA Phanindar – Liberal Democrat
MCGUFFIE Luke – Reform UK
MITCHELLWADHWA Sam – Liberal Democrat
MORRIS Alison Frances – Labour
ROBERTSON Eris Reynold – Labour
SUNDAY Helen Rebecca – Independent
WARD Julie Elizabeth – Conservative
Booker & Cressex
ALAM Arman – Conservative
LEFEVRE Philippe – Labour and Cooperative Party
MILL Michael George – Liberal Democrat
PEARCE Brian – Reform UK
SAHAR Chanda – Independent (Withdrawn)
Buckingham
BRIGNALL Robert Laurence Francis – Liberal Democrat
BURDON Richard Charles – Reform UK
DAVIES Fran – Labour
DRAPER Lucy Elizabeth – Labour
JACKSON Nick – Liberal Democrat
KELLY Nuala – Reform UK
MORDUE Howard James – Conservative
MORDUE Jane Margaret – Conservative
OSIBOGUN Ade – Conservative
SCHAEFER Anja – Liberal Democrat
SINGH Sundeep Bhupendar – Reform UK
STUCHBURY Robin – Labour
Burnham
ASHMAN Kirsten – Conservative
BODEN Mark Ian – Liberal Democrat
CAESAR Cole – Reform UK
CHHOKAR Santokh Singh – Conservative
COLLINS Alexa Anne – Labour
DOEL Carole – Reform UK
ELLEN Carter – Labour
KELLY Paul James – Conservative
LE TISSIER Michele – Reform UK
LINTON Carol Lesley – Liberal Democrat
PASHA Roxanna – Liberal Democrat
SHINDE Avinash – Labour
Castlefield & Oakridge
AYUB Mohammad – Conservative
BATES Karen – Labour
GINGER Julia – Reform UK
HARMSWORTH Alison May – Liberal Democrat
HUSSAIN Majid – Labour
ISTEF Simon – Reform UK
PATTERSON – Liberal Democrat
RUGHINIS Mariana – Conservative
Chalfont St Giles & Little Chalfont
CHAMBERLAIN Jane Elizabeth – Liberal Democrat
GILL Rob – Liberal Democrat
HARWOOD Paul Charles – Labour
JACKSON Carl James – Conservative
KHANDGE Vaibhav – Reform UK
KIRKBY Grant Alexander – Liberal Democrat
KUDRYASHOV Stanislav – Reform UK
PEGRAM Dominick – Green
ROUSE Simon Paul – Conservative
TETT Martin – Conservative
WATERS Bertie – Reform UK
Chalfont St Peter
DARBY Isobel Anne – Conservative
DICKSON Karen – Independent
FOSTER Julian – Heritage Party
HOLDEN Diane Margaret – Liberal Democrat
JARVIS Joshua – Labour
MEACOCK David George – Reform UK
MICHAELS Andrea – Reform UK
ROCHE Pierre Louis – Liberal Democrat
SMITH Linda Margaret – Conservative
VLADAR Anne-Marie – Independent
Chesham North
BATEMAN Stephen Andrew – Reform UK
CHAPMANAMEY Alastair James – Labour
CHAUDHRY Qaser – Conservative
DITTA Majid – Conservative
FAYYAZ Mohammad – Liberal Democrat
FULFORD Justine – Liberal
HARDING Barry – Reform UK
JARVIS Laurence – Reform UK
KNELLER Frances – Liberal Democrat
MACBEAN Jane Emma – Conservative
Chesham South
ADAMS Gordon Timothy – Conservative
ASLAM Parveiz – Liberal Democrat
BACON Alan Keith – Liberal Democrat
BAUM Joseph Lisle Maurice – Conservative
COLLINS Fiona – Labour
GIBBON William Edward – Reform UK
HAMILTON Chris – Reform UK
LOWE Catherine Mary – Green
LOWE John Edward – Green
STARKEY Tim – Labour
Chiltern Villages
HILL Tony – Liberal Democrat
HOPPERTON Sarah Louise – Reform UK
SHAH Fizza – Labour
TURNER Mark Lawson – Independent
WATSON David Martyn – Conservative
Disraeli
ALI Zafer – Labour
GAUNT Louise – Reform UK
HUSSAIN Maz – Conservative
TESTER Brandon – Liberal Democrat
Downley
ARTHUR-HEWITT Hazel – Labour
FARMER Ray – Liberal Democrat
MADDOCK Richard – Reform UK
TURNER Paul Richard – Conservative
The Farnhams & Stoke Poges
ACKRILL Val – Reform UK
COWEN Andrew – Liberal Democrat
DAVIES Charlie – Labour
DHILLON Dev – Conservative
HERSCHEL Jeff – Liberal Democrat
HOGG Thomas Neil – Conservative
LANE Samuel James – Labour
MOORE David William – Conservative
PEARSON Susan – Liberal Democrat
PEREZ Karen – Reform UK
SINGH SIDHU Randeep – Labour
WHITE Ben – Reform UK
Flackwell Heath & The Wooburns
BARRETT Steven James – Conservative
DRAYTON Penny – Independent
EARLE Carole Mary – Reform UK
EARLE Darryl – Reform UK
GRIFFITHS Kirsty – Conservative
IRELAND William – Reform UK
LAWSON James – a Labour
LEECH Christine – Labour
ROBINSON Anna – Conservative
SEDGWICK Andy – Labour
TOLMIE Christopher Nigel – Liberal Democrat
TOWNSEND Larisa – Independent
WILSON Stuart – Independent
Gerrards Cross & Denham
AMARSHI Heena – Liberal Democrat
ARSLAN Sevgi – Liberal Democrat
BRACKEN Michael William – Conservative
BROOM Thomas Edward – Conservative
CHHOKAR Jaspal Singh – Conservative
DAVEY Sarah – Reform UK
GALLOWAY Stuart James Victor – Liberal Democrat
GREENFIELD Tim – Reform UK
HUNDAL Bob – Green Party
KAVANAGH Michael Anthony – Labour
O`KEEFFE John Anthony – Reform UK
RANGANATH Mirji – Labour
WOOD Andrew Alexander – Independent
Grendon Underwood & The Claydons
BUTLER Clare Elisabeth – Green
FEALEY Patrick Joseph – Conservative
HAEST – Liberal Democrat
IRWIN Paul – Reform UK
JEFFREYS Sarah Ruth – Liberal Democrat
LYNCH Marion – Labour
MAHON Frank – Conservative
UPTON Steve – Labour
Haddenham & Stone
BAUGHAN Annie – Labour
JACKSON Steve Michael – Conservative
JUDGE Steven Michael – Liberal Democrat
KENNEDY Sarah – Reform UK
MILLO George Julian – Social Democratic Party
MORMINA Maru – Green
PATERSON Reggie – Reform UK
SIBANDA Bobby – Conservative
SMITH Greg – Green
TRAYNOR Carmel – Liberal Democrat
Hazlemere
DEAN Matthew James – Reform UK
GEMMELL Ed – Independent
HARKER Mimi – Conservative
MACFARLANE Dominique – Liberal Democrat
OLIVER Catherine – Conservative
RHODES John Geoffrey – Reform UK
STEENKAMP Robert James – Liberal Democrat
Horwood
CHILVER John Robert – Conservative
COHEN Stanley – Labour
HARWOOD Steph – Reform UK
PENTONY Janet – Green
SMITH Ciaran Bradley – Liberal Democrat
Iver
BHARDWAJ Prerna Lau – Conservative
BOL DENG ALEU Martin – Liberal Democrat
COOK Julie – Liberal Democrat
GRIFFIN Paul James – Independent
LYON Erin – Labour
MATTHEWS Wendy Allison – Conservative
MUELLER Alison Elizabeth – Reform UK
SIDDIQUI Nadeem – Labour
STUTTARD Richard – Reform UK
SULLIVAN Luisa Katherine – Independent
Ivinghoe
BRAZIER Peter Charles – Conservative
COLE Andrew John – Liberal Democrat
CULVERHOUSE Michael John – Green
EAVES Andrew – Reform UK
LEONARD Jeremy – Liberal Democrat
MURGATROYD Harry Robert – Labour
OWEN Trish – Labour
POLL Chris – Conservative
TRAYTE Amanda Linda – Reform UK
WHEELER Johanna – Green
Long Crendon
BLACKABYILES Andy – Labour Party
CHICHESTER Miff – Reform UK
HARRISS Clive Burke – Conservative
NEWMAN Julian Alexander – Liberal Democrat
NORMAN Paul Baillieu – Green
Marlow
ANSELL John – Reform UK
BARROW Alessandra – Labour
BECKLEY Colin John – Green
BOWMAN Terry – Reform UK
COLLINGWOOD Alex – Conservative
CRABTREE Anna Victoria – Liberal Democrat
CURRIE James Robert – Liberal Democrat
DA COSTA Tobias – Reform UK
FORD Andy – Labour
HEAP Carol – Conservative
PERT Josh – Labour
SHEIHAM Ivan – Liberal Democrat
SKOYLES Mark Andrew – Independent
TOWNS Jocelyn – Conservative
Marsh & Micklefield
AHMED Khalil – Independent
BATES Ian – Labour
LEE Paula Louise – Liberal Democrat
MAAREF Khadija – Conservative
MORTON Ian Douglas – Liberal Democrat
RANA Nabeela Naheed – Conservative
SNAITH Trevor – Independent
WILKINSON Julie – Labour
Newton Longville
CORNELL Caroline – Conservative
HOCKINGS Alison Clare – Green
HUIZELING Alison – Reform UK
JONES Andrew – Liberal Democrat
JORDAN Jilly – Conservative
LYON Nicholas George – Labour
NEWING Malcolm – Liberal Democrat
RICE Robert Leslie – Reform UK
STOREY Daniel Richard – Labour
Tylers Green & Loudwater
GUY Steve – Labour
HUDSON Philip – Reform UK
NEWTON Karl – Labour
STRANGE Paul – Reform UK
THOMAS Nathan Andrew – Conservative
WATERS Jonathan David Hammond – Liberal Democrat
WEST Michael George – Liberal Democrat
WOOD Katrina Suzanne Atkins – Conservative
Princes Risborough
BALL Andy – Independent
BISS Josephine Nneka – Independent
BUSSEY Ed – Reform UK
CHURCHILL Ian Andrew – Liberal Democrat
COLINSWOOD John – Reform UK
HALL Gary Charles – Conservative
HEALY Audoen Marian – Liberal Democrat
PARKINSON Ian Michael – Independent
PITHER Richard John – Labour
WALSH Matthew John – Conservative
Quainton
GOMM Phil – Conservative
HARRIS Ben – Liberal Democrat
MARTIN Brandon Lee – Reform UK
MYATT Maxine – Labour
SMITH Nicola – Green
Ridgeway East
BRADNOCK Bob – Liberal Democrat
BROADBENT Steven – Conservative
CARROLL David James – Conservative
FREARSON Dave – Liberal Democrat
HUGHES David Stephen – Green
JARVIS Russell Warren – Reform UK
SIBTHORP Sid – Reform UK
UPTON Lynne Patricia – Labour
WILDING Yvonne Dorette – Social Democratic Party
Ridgeway West
ADOH Shade – Conservative
CARINGTON Robert Peter Flavio – Conservative
GRAHAM Bernadette – Liberal Democrat
LEEPER Ian Kenneth Broome – Liberal Democrat
LIGGINS Graham Stuart – Reform UK
MCGOUGHCOLIN Gemma Tracy – Green
NUTHALL Victoria – No party
RIDDINGTON David Frank – Labour
SHEA Russell Matthew – Reform UK
WALLACE David – Independent
Sands
AHMED Zia – Conservative
BELLAMY Daniel John – Liberal Democrat
CHARILAOU Alex – Labour and Co-operative Party
HAYDAY Darren John – Independent
SAYLES Alex – Reform UK
Terriers & Amersham Hill
BRODELLE Toni Belinda – Liberal Democrat
BROWN Glenn William – Reform UK
CASEY Leigh Anthony – Independent
CHILTON Chris – Labour
CHINA Amber Elizabeth – Independent
EYERS Joe – Green
GREEN Tony – Conservative
PHOENIX Richard Neal – Reform UK
RAJA Sarfaraz Khan – Conservative
STRUTT Cheryl Anne – Liberal Democrat
WHYTE Amanda – Labour
The Missendens
AHMED Mahamid Mustafa – Labour
BAINS Caralyn Jane – Independent
BUNTING Catherine – Independent
HEWITT Jane – Reform UK
HIND Matthew William – Liberal Democrats
MARTIN Peter Ernest Charles – Conservative
MATTHEWS Rachael Sara – Conservative
MCCONNELL David – Reform UK
MINKOVA Ivanina – Green
PIROUET Thomas Michael Edward – Liberal Democrat
POWER Bill – Reform UK
PUSEY Ross Paul – No Party
TITTERINGTON Mark William – Liberal Democrat
WALLACE Heather – Conservative
Totteridge & Bowerdean
ADKINS Mark Adrian – Reform UK
ANSAR Chaudhry – Liberal Democrat
CARTER Karen – Labour
HOLKHAM Ben James – Liberal Democrat
HUSSAIN Imran – Wycombe Independent
LUGG Stephen – Reform UK
ORIABURE Henry – Labour
PETERS Richard David – Conservative
WANIGASOORIYA Lakshan – Conservative
WASSELL Julia Denise – Wycombe Independent
WILLIAMS Adam James – Social Democratic Party
Waddesdon
HULME HUNTER Hannah – Labour
RUTHERFORD Mark – Green
SMALL Bec – Reform UK
TERRY Steve – Liberal Democrat
WAITE Ashley – Conservative
Wendover, Halton & Stoke Mandeville
BERRY Seb – Liberal Democrat
FIELD Dean Victor – Liberal Democrat
GRIMMETT Humphrey George
HODGE Joanne Elizabeth – Green
HODGE Tom – Green
PHILLIPS Colin – Labour
STRACHAN Peter Derek – Conservative
TOUSSAINT Shev – Reform UK
TURNER Alan Harold – Conservative
West Wycombe & Lane End
BARNES Dominic Heaton – Conservative
FAIRFAX Paul – Reform UK
GUY Johnathan – Labour Party
HAYDAY Orsolya – Independent
TIMBERLAKE Neil Christopher – Liberal Democrat
Winslow
BLAMIRES Diana – Independent
HUNT Mary – Green
HUNTER Josh – Labour
KING Danny – Reform UK
MONGER Llew – Liberal Democrat
RHODES Oliver Daniel – Conservative
