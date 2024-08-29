Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new book released by a former Aylesbury Vale-based chancellor, has claimed that Liz Truss considered scrapping cancer care to pay for massive tax cuts.

Sir Anthony Seldon, who was vice-chancellor at the University of Buckingham for five years, has made the claim in his new book.

Sir Anthony, has released Truss at 10: How Not to Be a Prime Minister today (29 August). It is his latest examination of one of Britain’s leaders, previously the 71-year-old has dedicated books to Tony Blair, John Major, Gordon Brown, and most other recent Prime Ministers.

His most eye-popping revelation, in a study that has been described as an ‘evisceration’ of Truss’s short time in charge of the country, was that they were considering cutting cancer treatment.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Former Prime Minister Liz Truss in America in February (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Since the allegation was widely-reported nationally, the former Prime Minister has denied the claim, as has her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

After a spokesperson for the former Prime Minister said the account was ‘completely untrue’ the author has responded telling reporters he has “nothing more to add” regarding the stories he has published.

Sir Anthony’s claims come in a part of the book describing the cuts Truss could make to save the UK economy, which crashed during her tenure.

It says: "At that point, they were joined by fellow special adviser Alex Boyd, who was told that Truss and Kwarteng were thinking they could still sort out the black hole with severe cuts.

Sir Anthony Seldon in 2014. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

“We’ve been told that they’re looking at stopping cancer treatment on the NHS,” they told him.

“Is she being serious?” Boyd asked. “She’s lost the plot,” they replied. “She’s shouting at everyone – at us and officials that we’ve ‘got to find the money!’ When we tell her it can’t be done, she shouts back, ‘It’s not true. The money is there. You go and find it.’”

Another headline claim made in the book says that Truss was concerned that a ‘cocaine smear’ may be launched by her rivals, to stop her becoming Boris Johnson’s successor.

The Independent has praised Sir Anthony’s work for offering ‘fresh insights’ on Truss’s premiership, and The Times called the account ‘funny but fair’.