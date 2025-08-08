A government minister has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service how multi-year funding is helping councils like Buckinghamshire plan ahead, as it proposes controversial cuts to respite services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an exclusive interview with the LDRS culture secretary Lisa Nandy said the government has brought in a number of measures to help struggling councils.

One of which is multi-year funding settlements, which allows struggling councils to know how much money they have to spend before setting their budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is as Buckinghamshire Council has proposed to stop running its ‘Short Breaks’ service from several locations across the county.

Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport in Buckinghamshire. Photo from Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

The council argues its plan is necessary in order to save its target of £700,000 from the Short Breaks service by April 2026 and that some centres are ‘underused’ and ‘in poor condition’.

Nandy told the LDRS: “That gives councils the ability to plan to do procurement much better, to save money there. And we are starting to see the results of that.

“We are also working very closely with them to make sure that the funding that is available from government is spent on the right priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For too long central government has gone into communities they don’t know or understand and prescribe what money should be spent on, our approach is completely different.”

She said the government took the ‘tough decision to abolish national citizen service, when they were first elected.

“Instead we are using that funding to help put it behind local priorities and fix the things that councils and communities are telling us they really want to prioritise,” she said.

This is as Buckinghamshire council has proposed to stop running its ‘Short Breaks’ service from Buckingham Day Centre, Burnham Day Centre, Hillcrest Day Centre in High Wycombe and Seeleys House Short Breaks Centre in Beaconsfield, which also provides overnight respite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service provides adults with disabilities and complex needs with the chance to socialise and take part in a wide range of day activities at the council’s seven respite centres.

It is also said to provide a ‘vital’ lifeline to carers, who are often elderly and rely on the ‘short breaks’ the respite centres provide them.

Under the council’s preferred plan to stop services at the four centres above, the authority says it would retain Aylesbury Opportunity Centre, Chesham Short Breaks Centre and Spring Valley Day Centre in High Wycombe and would further invest in these sites.

Campaigners have called the authority’s plans to scrap centres ‘disgraceful’.