A controversial plan to build a film studio in Marlow has gained high-level government backing, despite opposition from local residents and campaigners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an exclusive interview, Lisa Nandy, secretary of state for culture, media and sport, voiced strong support for the proposed Marlow Film Studio, describing it as a project with ‘great economic benefit’.

Her endorsement comes as the final decision on the studio, proposed for Green Belt land near the A404 is expected in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans to build the multi-million-pound film studio on Green Belt land in Little Marlow were refused by Buckinghamshire Council’s Strategic Sites Committee on May 30 last year.

Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport in Buckinghamshire. Photo from Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

“The film industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the UK,” Nandy said. “It is a huge export for Britain, it is great for the economy.

“It also helps to be able to tell stories around the world that bring people together, connect one another, as well as creating great jobs, apprenticeships and great opportunities.”

It is now up to her colleague Angela Rayner to make the final decision, after she called in the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community group Save Marlow’s Greenbelt have opposed the development, they previously said: “We continue to oppose this absurd planning application. As we made clear at the planning inquiry, it will provide no benefit to the UK film industry or to Marlow, but it will cause great harm to the environment and to the community.”

Despite this, Nandy said that the government is working closely with the developers.

“We are working hand in glove with the company to make sure that we break down any barriers to growth and to help create those great jobs and opportunities for Marlow,” she said.

When asked if Angela Rayner would approve the application, she said: “Knowing Angela as I do, she doesn’t react well to being told what to do and that is her remit, and I can’t influence that decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I have made clear my view that this is a thoroughly good project that will bring great economic benefit and opportunities to Marlow. I am really keen to see that progress.

“I was at Pinewood Studios recently and saw for myself what they are doing to inspire a whole generation of young people to be able to go into the film industry.

“We are really keen to see these opportunities extended to young people in Marlow, and the surrounding area.

“Obviously there is a planning process to go through, but we have already acted to make the planning process far more streamlined, and helping to ensure that we get the infrastructure built that we need.”