Leader of Bucks Council accused of personal attack during fiery second home debate

A Buckinghamshire Council meeting descended into a shouting match as councillors approved the budget for the year ahead.

During the meeting, the leader of the opposition Stuart Wilson accused Conservative council leader Martin Tett of making a ‘ridiculous personal attack’ against him.

Councillor Tett criticised Councillor Wilson – who heads the Independent, Green and Labour block – over his bid to toughen up a council crackdown on empty homes.

Buckinghamshire Council Leader Martin Tett

The council leader began by saying: “I know Stuart to be a man of integrity, honesty and trust.”

However, Councillor Tett then said that Councillor Wilson had a ‘body double’ – claiming that he should have tabled his amendment earlier in the budget-setting process.

Councillor Wilson interrupted Councillor Tett, telling the council leader: “Martin, debate the policy, not the person.”

Other councillors then began shouting before the council chair Patricia Birchley intervened to allow Councillor Tett to finish speaking.

The council leader accused some councillors of ‘making a fool of themselves’ and said: “If they wish to disrupt the meeting, they disgrace themselves.”

The chair then reminded councillors present that there were ‘very high standards’ expected of them in the chamber.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury then added: “The idea that this is a body double is unfair. I think that when we carry out our business we should see with the realities and facts and not deal with the politics.”

The Labour councillor – who seconded his colleague’s amendment – then added: “It is unfortunate that we are getting into personal remarks about people.

“I really think that does demean all of us. I have got great respect for everyone in this council. They may not have that for me. But I do for them.”

The row came during a motion in which councillors approved scrapping council tax discounts for empty homes from April 1, 2024

They also approved introducing a 100 per cent council tax premium on homes empty for 12 months from April 1, 2025.

However councillors rejected an amendment by Cllr Wilson on the motion, which would have brought in a 100 per cent council tax premium on second homes from April 1, 2025.

Councillor Wilson said his amendment would raise an extra £1.571m in council tax and argued that it would address a ‘loophole’ in the council’s existing motion.

He claimed the unamended paper would allow empty homeowners to simply declare their property a second home by ‘putting some property in it’.

Tory councillors voted down his amendment, criticising it as ‘going too far’ and claiming that Buckinghamshire had not been ‘hollowed out’ by second homes in the same way as holiday destinations such as Cornwall had.

Around 30 councillors declared an interest in this item on the agenda due to their roles on housing boards and ownership of multiple properties. Dozens of members flooded out of the council chamber before a vote could take place.