The Labour Party has claimed the new Buckingham and Bletchley Parliamentary seat in the 2024 General Election.

Labour’s Callum Anderson has been announced as the MP for the new constituency made up of Milton Keynes and Buckingham council areas.

He was battling against Iain Stewart, a Scottish Conservative candidate who had served as an MP in Milton Keynes for 14 years.

Anderson, who received 17,602 votes, said in his campaign statement: “I was born and raised in Dunstable. My mum brought me up alone in a council flat, while she worked in the Leighton Buzzard Morrisons (where she still works today). She worked hard to pay the bills, put food on the table and give me as many opportunities as she could.

“But it was thanks to the last Labour Government that invested in families like ours — through a minimum wage, tax credits and record investment in our state schools — that I was part of a Labour legacy which included lifting a million children out of poverty.

“That commitment to making opportunity a right for everyone regardless of background is why I joined Labour at 18 years old. It’s why I’ve been campaigning for our Party ever since, in good times and bad.

“After almost 14 years in power, the Tories are failing ordinary working families like mine, in places like Buckingham, Bletchley, Tattenhoe and Winslow. Higher costs of living, stagnant wages and creaking public services are harming all of us. Enough is enough. We deserve better.”

Stewart was elected as MP for the former MK South constituency in 2010 and, until now has retained his seat with a good majority, obtaining a 50% majority vote share in the 2019 election.

The Scotsman was appointed Under-Secretary of State for Scotland from 2020 to 2022.

He is openly gay and was formerly deputy chairman of the Conservative LGBT Group.

Buckingham’s previous MP, Greg Smith, is campaigning for the new Mid Buckinghamshire constituency, which includes Great Missenden and Princes Risborough.