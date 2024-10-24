Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of formal complaints were made against NHS healthcare services in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire last year, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as patients across England submitted a record number of written complaints, with Labour saying it "inherited a broken NHS that has been failing patients and staff for too long".

The King's Fund health think tank said patient frustration with the NHS was rising and called on the Government to make improving communication with patients a central part of its coming reforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS England figures show there were 3,379 written complaints made against hospital and community health services at the NHS Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board in the year to March – an eight per cent increase on the year before.

Patients across England submitted a record number of written complaints. Image: Peter Byrne

Of all the complaints made, a quarter were fully upheld, while 48 per cent were partially upheld.

The remainder were dismissed.

Louise Ansari, chief executive of Healthwatch England said the figures were unsurprising, with problems accessing GPs and dentists among the most frequent issues patients contact them about – but she warned the true scale of the problem may be even greater.

"There are major gaps in the figures with no national data showing what type of people are most likely to make a complaint, how long people wait for services to investigate their case, and how satisfied they are with the response they receive," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Patients appreciate the pressures health and care services are under. However, the public deserves a complaints system that is easy to navigate, timely, empathetic, and used by services as a genuine opportunity to listen and put things right to prevent poor care in the future."

An organisation independent from the NHS, Healthwatch is planning new national research examining who is most confident to formally complain, and what barriers put other patients off from raising concerns.

Across England, there were 241,922 written complaints made by or on behalf of patients last year, including those made against GP surgeries and dentists.

This was an increase of 5% on the year before and the highest figure since records began in 2016-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most common reason for complaints was communication issues, followed by concerns around patient care and the "values and behaviours" of staff.

Dan Wellings, senior fellow at the King's Fund, said the figures "reflect the rising frustration that people have over many aspects of NHS care right now".

He said basic communication is lacking, such as receiving timely appointment letters and test results.

He added: "Public satisfaction with the NHS is at a record low, and it will be a long journey to recover it. Improving how the NHS communicates with those it serves will be a key part of that recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As the Government embarks on its health service reforms, this needs to be front and centre."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We inherited a broken NHS that has been failing patients and staff for too long. We will listen to patient concerns and be honest about the challenges we face as we take key steps to reforming the health service.

"Our 10-Year Health Plan will deliver the radical change needed to get the NHS back on its feet and build a health service that is fit for the future."