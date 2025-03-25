Kemi Badenoch predicts 'extremely difficult' local elections for Conservative party during Buckinghamshire visit

The Conservative leader of Buckinghamshire Council has said his party protects the vulnerable and gives residents great services, during Kemi Badenoch’s visit to Buckinghamshire.

Martin Tett made the comments on Thursday as he gathered with councillors, MPs and Tory leader Ms Badenoch to launch the party’s campaign for the Bucks local elections on May 1.

He said: “We can demonstrate on a local level what it means to be a Conservative delivering great value and great services and we have already started to do that.”

In another section of his speech, he added: “It is about supporting aspiration, whilst at the same time supporting those who are most vulnerable in society.”

Speaking from a podium in Beaconsfield’s Curzon Centre, Councillor Tett said his party was ‘winning, winning, winning’, and pointed to the Tories’ recent victories at the polls.

On Wednesday, the Conservatives won a Three Rivers District Council by-election, which saw them take the Abbots Langley & Bedmond ward near the Bucks border from the Liberal Democrats.

The Tories also beat the second-place Lib Dems in the Midlands this week as they emerged victorious in a Harborough District Council by-election.

However, the Conservatives are still in second place behind Labour in terms of the overall number of by-election wins nationally since Labour’s victory in the general election last year, while the lib dems are in fourth.

Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch in Beaconsfield (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The challenge facing the Tories was acknowledged by Ms Badenoch as she addressed activists in Beaconsfield on Thursday.

The Tory leader said her party had been ‘riding high’ in 2021, the year Bucks elections were last fought, and a period when Boris Johnson was still prime minister.

“This year will be different,” she told campaigners, adding: “We know that these elections will be extremely difficult.”

She also said local elections ‘mattered’ because residents get to choose who they want to fix potholes and set their council tax.

Following her speech, Councillor Tett was asked about his authority having to make budget cuts and the link between the strains on its finances and the 14 years of Conservative government that preceded Keir Starmer’s nine-month-old Labour administration.

The Tory council boss told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) his party had inherited a ‘Labour deficit’, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic and the crisis surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying ‘it was a tough old time in those 14 years’.

Councillor Tett also hit out at Labour’s tax rises and increased housebuilding targets for Bucks, while also claiming the party would slash local government funding for the county, and that cash would instead be funnelled into Labour heartlands in the Midlands and North.

Following the Tory launch in Beaconsfield, Liberal Democrat group leader on Bucks Council, Councillor Susan Morgan said her party had already started breaking down Buckinghamshire’s ‘blue wall’.

She told the LDRS: “Unlike the Conservatives, who have failed to protect our precious green spaces from inappropriate development, we will strengthen our planning department.”

Meanwhile, Independent leader Councillor Stuart Wilson told the LDRS it was time to ‘move away from partisan politics in local government’.

He said: “Who in Buckinghamshire believes that public services are better as a result of decades of Conservative control?”

Labour has been approached for comment.