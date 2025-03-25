Tory leader Kemi Badenoch faced questions about council cuts on Thursday morning as she launched the Conservatives’ local elections campaign in Buckinghamshire.

The Buckinghamshire Council elections on May 1 will see residents elect 97 councillors – down from the existing 147 members.

With just six weeks until the polls open, Ms Badenoch spoke to a packed Curzon Centre in Beaconsfield, telling councillors and Tory activists the elections would be ‘extremely difficult’ but that they must ‘fight for every vote’ to help the Tories deliver ‘lower taxes, better services’.

Following her speech, she was asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) about the impact of 14 years of Conservative government on local authorities and how she felt about Bucks Council making budget cutbacks such as its planned closure of day centres for disabled adults.

Kemi Badenoch in Buckinghamshire. Photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporting Service

The Tory leader said: “While I don’t know the specifics of what is happening in the council, what I do know is that Conservatives dealt with several once-in-a-generation events – financial crash, Brexit, Covid, where we spent £450 billion. So, it is no surprise that we have had to make efficiencies.”

During her speech, the Tory leader claimed Labour-run councils ‘cost more and deliver less’ and that voting Labour ‘gives you trash’, referring to the effective bankruptcy of Labour-run Birmingham City Council.

But asked how she would fix the crisis of local government finances, Ms Badenoch told the LDRS this was a ‘function of national government finances’ and criticised the new Labour government’s tax rises.

She added: “We need to get economic growth, and growth doesn’t come from government, it comes from business. We need to make life easier for business, not harder. Right now, we have put up loads of taxes on business.”

Bucks Council leader at the Conservative Party event. Photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporting Service

The Tory leader was also asked which specific Bucks Tory candidates she was aware of.

She replied: “I know [council leader] Martin Tett very well. I think he runs a very good council…There was a lot that Buckinghamshire did that was actually a beacon to other councils showing them how to get things done.”

Asked again for the names of other local election hopefuls she had spoken to, she said she would ‘not pick out specific candidates’.

Following the campaign event in Beaconsfield, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, criticised Ms Badenoch’s pledge of ‘lower taxes and better services’.

In a press release, he said: “Kemi’s new slogan is comical. The Tories’ track record in local government is one of higher taxes and crumbling services.

“After decades of mismanagement, Conservative councils across the country are buckling under the pressure.”

Last month, Bucks Council agreed to increase council tax by 4.99 per cent from April – the maximum rise allowed without a referendum.

Following Ms Badenoch’s speech, the council’s Liberal Democrat group leader, Councillor Susan Morgan criticised what she called ‘ever-increasing council taxes’ in the county.

The councillor told the LDRS Bucks had ‘suffered’ under the Tories, accusing them of historically ignoring road maintenance and pavement repairs.

The council has released cash from its reserves to fix potholes and last year committed £110 million to highway repairs and improvements over the next four years.

But Councillor Morgan said: “Our roads need serious investment to fix ongoing issues, and our pavements have been overlooked for years.

“We have heard from cyclists, as well as elderly and disabled residents, who struggle to walk or ride safely in their neighbourhoods due to unsafe paths.”

The Lib Dem also pointed to what she called the Tories’ ‘failure’ to support the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) service in Bucks, which she said was ‘unacceptable’.

