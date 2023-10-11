Israel-Hamas war prompts Thames Valley Police to put extra officers on the streets to 'reassure and protect' communities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police has responded to the Israel-Hamas war by putting extra police officers on street patrols across the area.

The force issued a statement today (Wednesday) saying: “In light of the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza, the people of Thames Valley will see more police officers on the streets to reassure and protect communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We understand that the unfolding events in Israel and the border with Gaza will be concerning to many in our local communities and our thoughts are with all those affected by these terrible events. We understand that the impact will be far reaching to those living within the Thames Valley and their connections beyond.”

Police are drafting more officers onto the streets of Milton Keynes and the rest of Thames Valley as a result of the Israel–Hamas war

The aim is to provide a “visible police presence”, says TVP.

"We will be engaging with our communities and local partners to ensure people feel safe and protected, whilst listening to any concerns they may have,” the statement adds.

“Dedicated officers will also be engaging with synagogues and mosques to ensure they have a named contact to raise issues with us as quickly as possible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt said: “We are aware that the ongoing conflict may lead to increased tensions and protests over the coming days. We are continuing to monitor intelligence locally and nationally and ensuring that any response balances the right to protest against any disruption to communities.