Investors interested in reviving abandoned Aylesbury bingo hall

A call to reopen a bingo hall has sounded.

A resident asked Bucks Council to consider reopening the former Gala Bingo on Aylesbury High Street, claiming it would be a ‘great leisure facility’ for the town.

The derelict Gala-turned-Buzz Bingo building was in January under review to possibly become an “arts music centre”.

The abandoned hall

At least two investors were known to be interested in the council-owned building, with both thought to be preparing proposals.

“Bucks Council, an idea for you,” tweeted the resident. “The former Gala Bingo hall located on Aylesbury High Street, maybe you should open it again as a bingo hall.

“Most of the equipment is already in there, would be great to have it reopened after two years of being empty.”

They added: “I think it would be great to bring this back into the town, have it as another leisure facility, it could be run by the council.”

In response, Bucks Council tweeted: “I have passed your comments along for consideration.”

According to Cllr Warren Whyte, the site was originally a Pavilion Cinema and then a Granada in 1946 before it closed in 1972.

It then became a Granada bingo hall, before changing its name to Gala Bingo in 1991. Latterly, the site had been a Buzz Bingo.