Hundreds rally to save Buckinghamshire’s lifeline respite centres from closure

Campaigners have renewed calls for Buckinghamshire Council to scrap ‘disgraceful’ plans to shut respite day centres in the county.

More than 100 people gathered at Burnham Short Breaks Centre on July 19, including over 20 cross-party councillors from across Buckinghamshire, parish councillors, families, carers and residents.

The rally comes amid a consultation by Buckinghamshire Council to close centres like Burnham across the county.

Hazel Howe’s son, Thomas has attended the Burnham centre for 13 years and helped organise the rally.

She said: “Our speeches were loud and clear; we must save our in-house services in the south. What Buckinghamshire Council have proposed we believe will not meet their needs.”

She previously told the BBC’s Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We are talking about the most vulnerable individuals and a group of individuals that have high complex needs. Once we close these services, we will never get them back.”

Although the council’s consultation has now closed, campaigners say the fight is far from over — and they hope the rally will put pressure on decision-makers before a final verdict is reached.

The council has proposed to stop running its ‘Short Breaks’ service from Buckingham Day Centre, Burnham Day Centre, Hillcrest Day Centre in High Wycombe and Seeleys House Short Breaks Centre in Beaconsfield, which also provides overnight respite.

The service provides adults with disabilities and complex needs with the chance to socialise and take part in a wide range of day activities at the council’s seven respite centres.

It is also said to provide a ‘vital’ lifeline to carers, who are often elderly and rely on the ‘short breaks’ the respite centres provide them.

Under the council’s preferred plan to stop services at the four centres above, the authority says it would retain Aylesbury Opportunity Centre, Chesham Short Breaks Centre and Spring Valley Day Centre in High Wycombe and would further invest in these sites.

The council argues its plan is necessary in order to save its target of £700,000 from the Short Breaks service by April 2026 and that some centres are ‘underused and ‘in poor condition’.

Councillor Cole Caesar who represents Burnham, said: “Keeping these centres open is so essential, not just for the parents who use these services to rest, but these centres are far more than four walls, they are a sound home, to make friends, have fun and provide security for them.”

Hazel also thanked Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing, Councillor Isobel Darby, for visiting all seven in-house services, adding: “We hope by meeting our loved ones she understands the long-term value of these services. We are saving the council millions by caring for them at home.”

Wycombe MP Emma Reynolds called on the council to rethink its proposals. She said: “I was honoured to stand with families, carers and councillors at the rally. I was inspired by the strength and unity shown, and I urge the council to listen and put the needs of vulnerable people first.”

Beaconsfield MP Joy Morrissey echoed that message, added: “Over recent months, I’ve spoken with many families who rely on these services, and one message has come through loud and clear — these centres are essential and must be protected.”