Hundreds of residents object to huge biofuel plant in Buckinghamshire countryside

A huge biofuel plant planned in the Buckinghamshire countryside has drawn more than 800 objections, with many expressing fears it will increase traffic.

The ‘anaerobic digestion facility’ which – if approved – would generate ‘sustainable’ biogas, has been proposed off of the B4011 Bicester Road between Oakley and Long Crendon to the southeast of Hornage Farm.

All comments on the application must be submitted to Buckinghamshire Council by 18 January, after applicant Acorn Bioenergy Ltd – owned by Spanish investors – published further details of its plans before Christmas.

Greg Smith, the MP for Mid Buckinghamshire, is among the objectors to the ‘green energy’ plant and shared his constituents’ concerns about the thousands of extra journeys it could cause on local roads serving the site.

An outline of what the site might look like

He said: “On a rural road network this will be very noticeable, not only the increase in traffic, but the large and slow nature that the HGVs and tractors.”

Those worried about the impact on traffic include Rosalind Finney, who told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I moved to Long Crendon as a quiet village, but when we become an industrial rat run for trucks it won’t be safe anymore.”

An anonymous resident of Oakley added: “In Oakley the route for the trucks runs right in front of our primary school, and Acorn have refused to pause their schedule for the school run.

“We’ll have queues of lorries backed up with children trying to cross the roads – what are they thinking?”

Following the huge opposition to the project due to traffic concerns, Acorn has volunteered to cap daily operational HGV and tractor journeys on public roads to no more than 140 two-way journeys – 70 in and 70 out – for a period of 28 days per year during peak harvest times.

For the other 337 days of the year, the applicant has offered to cap daily HGV trips at no more than 80 two-way movements – 40 in and 40 out.

Acorn also says it will not allow vehicles through Long Crendon or past Long Crendon School during school drop off and pickup hours.

Plans for Acorn’s proposed site include 8m tall slurry tanks, 11m tall pasteurisation tanks and five digester tanks, as well as administrative buildings, other structures and a gas grid connection.

The facility would operate by breaking down crops and manure into biogas by feeding it to anaerobic digesters containing microbes.

Acorn says it will not be processing household food waste or sewage and will not be ‘permitted to do so’.

Biogas, which is made up of biomethane and biogenic CO2, is seen as a ‘green alternative’ to fossil fuels.

The company says its plant will create 100 jobs during construction and ‘create enough biomethane to heat over 7,000 homes’.

Further details of the application and how to comment on the plans can be found here.

Objectors have also noted the visual impact the large site would have on the Buckinghamshire countryside. One objection group believes the site would be visible from as far as 10 miles away.