Hundreds call for adult day centres to remain open in Buckinghamshire amidst cuts plans

More than 600 people have signed a petition calling for Buckinghamshire council to keep adult day centres open amid proposed cuts to the service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns have been raised about unequal access to adult day services in Buckinghamshire.

The petition states that increasing demand for overnight respite care makes it essential to protect services at Seeleys House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners are also pushing for better use of sites, more input from carers, and a pause on cabinet decisions to allow time for full review.

Families Say Closing Centres Including Seeleys Would Have Huge Impact. Photo from Charlie Smith/ Local Democracy Reporting Service

It said: “Parent carers of our most vulnerable adults – the highest needs clients of these services – and staff now find themselves in a position of significant uncertainty because of this announcement and consultation with no suitable alternative services available for their loved ones.”

The unitary authority is trying to save money by ending adult social care services at four out of seven of its sites, including Burnham Short Breaks Centre.

No final decision has been made on the proposed budget cuts with a consultation phase having recently ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service provides opportunities for adults with complex needs and access to specialised equipment, while at the same time giving families a break from caring for their loved ones.

Hazel Howe And Thomas. Photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporting Service

The council plans to stop running the service at Burnham, Buckingham Day Centre, Hillcrest in High Wycombe and Seeleys House in Beaconsfield, which also has overnight provision.

Doing so, it claims, could result in savings this financial year of £700,000 due to the centres being ‘underused, in poor condition, and not providing value for money’, arguments that are disputed by families of the centre users.

The council said it would retain and further invest in three other sites, Aylesbury Opportunity Centre, Chesham Short Breaks Centre and Spring Valley Day Centre in Wycombe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But parents of the vulnerable people who rely on the short breaks service have consistently said these other sites ‘don’t meet their loved one’s needs’.

On top of this they also point to the state-of-the-art facilities at centres like Burnham which was only recently refurbished and has had hundreds of thousands of pounds spent on it.

Hazel Howe’s, 32-year-old son Thomas has severe epilepsy and other disabilities and has visited the Burnham centre for 13 years.

She said: “We are talking about the most vulnerable individuals and a group of individuals that have high complex needs. Once we close these services, we will never get them back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandra Meller, whose 29-year-old son also uses the centre, told the BBC’s Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We are extremely concerned about what the council’s plans will mean for us as a family. Our son is safe and well looked after at the day centre.”

Bucks Council has argued that some of the day centres are underused and said some of the sites are in poor condition.

Families hope that the petition, which is supported by Councillors like Councillor Cole Caesar, and Beaconsfield MP Joy Morrissey, will put pressure on the council not to close the centres.

The next step in the decision-making process for the report is that the consultation findings and options stage will be considered by the new cabinet member for health and wellbeing.

Prior to consideration and a decision by the council’s cabinet in late summer.