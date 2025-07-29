HS2 submits plans for more facilities within Chiltern Hills area of Buckinghamshire

Little Missenden vent shaft headhouse lighting equipment (Credit: HS2)

Plans have been lodged for yet more works at Buckinghamshire HS2 sites, amid concerns from residents and the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals, currently under review by Buckinghamshire Council, aim to enhance safety and surveillance of the three ventilation shaft sites.

The high-speed rail company is seeking permission to install security lighting at its ventilation shaft compounds at Little Missenden, Chalfont St Giles, and Chesham Road (Hyde End).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three sites serve the twin-bore Chiltern tunnels and lie within the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and Green Belt, where strict design and environmental controls apply.

These new applications focus specifically on lighting required for safety and security purposes.

While the sites have previously secured general planning approval, covering overall layout, landscaping, and indicative lighting.

HS2 is now providing detailed specifications for the permanent lighting proposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The designs prioritise low visual impact and compliance with Dark Skies principles, using shielded, motion-sensitive lighting and warm-spectrum LEDs.

The Little Missenden site lies to the north of the A413 Amersham Road. The lighting strategy includes anti-glare area lights mounted at low heights and positioned to activate only when motion is detected, or during scheduled testing.

Above each door, emergency lights are included to illuminate access routes in the event of a fire alarm. These lights remain off at all other times.

Both sets of fittings use 2700 K warm-white LEDs and are fitted with shielding and directional louvers to minimise light spill and avoid upward glare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chalfont St Giles Shaft Site is located south of Bottom House Farm Lane and north-west of Chalfont St Giles village.

As with Little Missenden, the lighting scheme features motion-activated general area lights and emergency-only luminaires above doorways.

The fixtures are identical in type and configuration to ensure consistency across sites.

The lighting is designed to only turn on when needed and won’t affect night views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chesham Road shaft, near Hyde End and close to the B485, also falls within the AONB and Green Belt.

It features the same lighting equipment and design principles as the other two locations.

All general compound lights are motion-activated and switch off automatically after a set time without movement.

Emergency above-door lights activate only during fire events and remain off during normal operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HS2 is a high-speed railway project, aiming to connect London with major cities like Birmingham and Manchester to improve travel times and boost the economy.

However, opponents argue it’s costly, environmentally damaging, and disrupts communities.