HS2 submits new plans for huge vent shaft in Bucks plus residents object to new housing proposals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build 26 new homes have been approved, while HS2 has submitted fresh proposals for part of its new railway line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are just some of the many applications considered by Buckinghamshire Council during the past seven days.

To view more details for each application, go to the council’s planning portal with the reference number attached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

26 new homes, land to the rear of Lane End Pumping Station, Marlow Road, Lane End (21/07121/FUL)

A number of new applications have been lodged in Buckinghamshire

Planners have finally approved Nicholas King Homes’ plans for new housing on land along Chalky Field, ending a three-and-a-half year wait for a decision.

The verdict means the developer now has permission for the construction of four one-bedroom flats, six two-bedroom houses, 10 three-bedroom houses and six four-bedroom houses on the site.

Original plans submitted by the applicant were for a total of 36 homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Updated plans for the site state that 48 per cent of the new housing will be affordable.

The applicant said its development would make ‘best use of the site’ and provide ‘much-needed’ housing, making an ‘important contribution’ to the housing supply in the wider Wycombe area.

However, several residents, including Ian Harris, raised concerns the site would increase the number of vehicle trips in the area.

In a letter of objection, he added: “This development is flawed, driven by greed, detrimental to wellbeing, the environment and is a sad waste of a green field barrier against the modern disease of urban sprawl.”

HS2 works at Amersham Vent Shaft (PL/24/3909/HS2)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Speed Two Limited has submitted a new application to the council’s planning portal for work at the huge vent shaft.

Construction of the infrastructure is ongoing in between the A404, Whielden Lane and the A413 to the south of Whielden Lane Roundabout.

HS2’s new planning application for the site is for a ‘flint faced compound screening wall and retaining wall’.

Once complete, the Amersham vent shaft will provide ventilation and emergency access to the new London-Midlands rail line’s 10 mile-long Chiltern tunnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New taxi office, Perth House, 3 Grafton Street, High Wycombe (24/07569/FUL)

The council has approved Budget Cars’ plans to use the existing first floor of the building for offices for two of its staff.

Plans submitted by the applicant read: “It is important to note that all our vehicles are kept by our drivers on a full-time basis. As a result, the parking spaces at the property will not be used for daily vehicle storage.

“Vehicles will only visit the property on a limited basis, such as for weekly administrative tasks, settling, or occasional training sessions when required.”