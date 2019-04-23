Haddenham Green Party Councillor calls on Aylesbury Vale Conservative party to 'de-select' MP David Lidington

David Lyons, recently elected to serve his constituency in Haddenham and Stone has called for the Conservative Party to 'de-select' the Aylesbury MP at a full council meeting last week.

David Lyons said: “After hearing several conservative councillors make impassioned speeches about the destructive wastefulness of HS2 at this evenings Aylesbury Vale District Council meeting, I have called upon those in David Lidington’s constituency to send a strong message to their MP that if he continues to support this disastrous project, they will vote that he be de-selected as their candidate at the threatened general election.

David continued: “If they mean what they say, will they show commitment and publish a strong message to David Lidington?

"If he does not support Aylesbury citizens, he should not have the support of AVDC councillors when seeking nomination for the next parliamentary election.Aylesbury Vale residents might want to ask their councillors to confirm whether they would support a candidate who has not opposed HS2.”

Last week’s council meeting saw impassioned speeches from Councillor Ben Everett and Leader Angela Macpherson on the damage HS2 is causing to the beautiful Buckinghamshire Countryside.

The Aylesbury Vale Conservative Party said: “All in the Conservative Group hope ultimately the sensible decision is made by Government to scrap this project.

They also stressed that the situation was ‘extremely concerning’, as work is taking place in Aylesbury Vale without key contracts being in place.

They added: “It has been decided that our Conservative leader of the Council Cllr Angela Macpherson would write a letter on this issue and would also send a letter to all Buckinghamshire MPs, the Secretary of State for the Environment Rt Hon Michael Gove MP and invite HS2 LTD CEO Mark Thurston to Buckinghamshire to discuss residents’ concerns with the project.”