Gritters on standby in Buckinghamshire as council prepares for winter

Bucks Council has confirmed that gritters are on standby in Buckinghamshire as we enter the winter months.

Last week Bucks Council revealed its gritters were sent out for a test run as the authority prepares for cooler temperatures and icier weather.

To keep roads safe this winter, 25 new bright orange ECON Engineering gritters will be used between October and March 2026.

A council spokesperson said: “This familiar annual event, known as the Winter Parade, ensures the fleet is ready for winter. Every year, the gritters are taken for a test drive of their usual gritting routes, to help the gritter drivers re-familiarise themselves with the vehicles and the routes, as well as testing the safety of the routes.”

Councillor Thomas Broom with one of the new gritters

They added that gritting teams are on standby round-the-clock from October to March. Priority is given to the busiest roads in the county and the winter fleet are kept at four depots located within Buckinghamshire.

The spokesperson added: “Approximately 44 percent of the county's highways network (870 miles) is categorised as a primary route, a significant amount more than other local authority areas. These priority routes are gritted when road surface temperatures – which can be up to 5°C cooler than the air temperature – are predicted to drop below 0.5°C. These temperatures are lower than the air temperatures seen on weather apps and weather forecasts – so gritting will happen even if the air temperatures are predicted to stay above freezing.

“Last winter 65 gritting runs were completed covering 54,119 miles, meaning the fleet of gritters covered a greater distance than travelling around the Earth’s equator twice!”

Councillor Thomas Broom said: "I’m sure the public will be pleased to spot the new orange gritting fleet take to the roads of Buckinghamshire, and I urge you all to give the drivers a wave if you see them.

“Winter driving can be hazardous at times, even when roads are well gritted. Please remember that grit is not a failsafe and just because a road has been gritted this doesn’t mean it won’t still be icy. Road users should drive according to the road conditions and the weather, taking extra care where necessary.”