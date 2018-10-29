Green Party Leader Jonathan Bartley to visit Aylesbury

Jonathan Bartley, Co-Leader of the Green Party, will be making his first visit to Aylesbury Vale on Wednesday November 7 to see sites of interest and to learn about proposed developments in the Vale.

His itinerary will include visits to the new Kingsbrook estate, where special measures have been introduced in order to protect wildlife, the new Waddesdon Greenway pedestrian and cycling path, and Haddenham, a village that is predicted to grow rapidly under current development plans.

At 7.30 pm, at Stone Village Hall, Jonathan will give a talk and answer your questions on topics such as sustainable transport, protecting wildlife, and the impact of HS2 and other infrastructure projects such as the proposed Oxford to Cambridge Expressway.

Everyone is welcome to this free event and refreshments are provided.

For further information, please contact info@aylesburyvale.greenparty.org.uk

or visit https://aylesburyvale.greenparty.org.uk/