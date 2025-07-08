A business in Buckinghamshire has been prosecuted in court for selling food that was found to be contaminated with E coli (Escherichia coli (STEC) O157).

High Wycombe Magistrates' Court heard that unsafe food was sold by Chiltern Artisan Ltd at an event in Great Missenden.

The Bucks-based company pleaded guilty to contravening food safety requirements by placing food on the market that is unsafe in court on Thursday.

Bucks Council sought legal action against the business in relation to a Christmas Market event in the village on November 25, 2023.

Chiltern Artisan was selling a range of dried meat products from a stall including ‘Chiltern Artisan Chilli Sticks’, the court heard.

Bucks Council received complaints relating to the food on show and sent its officers to collect Chiltern Artisan products for specialist laboratory analysis. It was discovered by the council’s analysis that some of the Chilli Sticks had been contaminated with E coli.

Chiltern Artisan instigated a recall for all batches of their Chilli Sticks product and the Food Standards Agency circulated a product recall information notice on December 29, 2023.

E coli can cause severe stomach pain and bloody diarrhoea, the NHS warns. Health guidance also says that in some cases it can lead to kidney failure and death, although this is rare.

Judge Sharma said the Chilli Sticks were a new product that had a certain level of risk due to them being a less processed meat. It was argued that Chiltern Artisan had failed to put in place safe procedures for the manufacture and there had been no microbiological testing of this new process to check it was safe to eat.

The judge ordered the company to pay a fine of £1,337, further legal costs of £6,339 to Bucks Council and the court surcharge of £544.

Councillor Mark Winn said: “The public expects the highest food safety standards from any business selling or serving food products. Cases like this, while rare, show the real danger that not following the legal requirements can have. Food safety is not optional – it’s a legal and moral responsibility. We will continue to take firm action against businesses that put public health at risk.”