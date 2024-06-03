Grandmother fractures shoulder falling through dangerous manhole in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A grandmother has said she was ‘petrified’ after falling into a manhole and fracturing her shoulder in Aylesbury.

Georgina Heyburn, 47, fell into the manhole in Aylesbury in January while walking her border collie Ripple and staffy Alfie, who has since passed away.

The mother-of-two who has three grandchildren and is 5ft 2ins tall said the hole was six feet deep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former carer said she tried to step round the loose manhole cover but slipped and instead fell through it. She sustained a hairline fracture to her shoulder during the fall but managed to hold onto the leads of her dogs while stuck in the hole.

Georgina Heyburn At the manhole in Aylesbury, photo from Charlie Smith Local Democracy Reporting Service

Her then-boyfriend managed to free her from the small shaft, which is located on a grass verge by the side of the A413 in between Watermead Allotments and Buckingham Park.

Five months on, Georgina has spoken about her ordeal to warn members of the public and has demanded compensation for her fall.

“I was absolutely petrified,” she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service this week, “I thought that was it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking by the side of the manhole, she said: “I am only small, and I thought I was going to be stuck in there forever. I am lucky I didn’t go unconscious as I did hit the side.”

Georgina believes that the manhole is six foot deep, photo from Charlie Smith Local Democracy Reporting Service

Georgina, who clipped herself on the cover as she fell through it, added: “I was quite frightened, really, really scared.”

The Aylesbury resident went to hospital after the accident, where an X-ray revealed she had chipped her shoulder. She subsequently received physiotherapy and needs ongoing hydrocortisone injections to deal with the pain.

“In the mornings I get mad pain,” said Georgina, whose injuries to her shoulder have affected her ability to ride her motorbike and play with her 10-week-old new grandchild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I can’t carry him and when I do hold him, I have to put him down because I can feel the strain.

“Before my dog passed away, it affected me walking him and I couldn’t walk the other one because I couldn’t grip, couldn’t hold.

“I was just gutted. All I wanted to do was go for a walk. They are trying to not admit liability on it, which I think is really bad.”

Georgina made a formal complaint to Buckinghamshire Council over the accident, however, the authority has refused to accept responsibility for the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has blamed UK Power Networks, which distributes electricity across London, the South East and East of England. The firm has been approached for comment.

Georgina says she has also spoken to a man on the nearby Watermead Allotments who also fell down the manhole but did not report it to the council.

She said: “I’m 47, relatively fit and I was able to get out of there. If that had been a child, animal or elderly person, it could be fatal.

“This is quite serious, and the council aren’t taking it seriously enough. It is quite sad really because that is what they think of our residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Buckinghamshire Council said: “We are very sorry to hear about Miss Heyburn’s unfortunate accident.

“One of our technicians has attended the site to find out who the owner of the broken inspection cover involved is.

“We can confirm this cover is the responsibility of UK Power Networks and we have contacted them today to ask them to repair it as a matter of urgency.

“Whilst on site, our technician found barriers around the cover had been flattened, and he made sure these were put back up to protect the hole until UK Power Networks has made a proper repair.