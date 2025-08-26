Government announces plans to 'accelerate' 3,000 home development in Aylesbury

The Government has earmarked a housing project in Aylesbury as one of the schemes it is looking to accelerate to help meet homebuilding targets.

Today, the Government confirmed plans to speed up construction on the Hampden Fields development in Aylesbury.

It was announced that up to 3,000 homes would be built in the area on the outskirts of Aylesbury near to Stoke Mandeville by the A413.

Since gaining planning approval earlier in the decade, the project by Weston Turville which also included plans for new sporting facilities, two new primary schools, and a new doctor’s surgery, has stalled.

Taylor Wimpey gained planning permission to build the major housing project back in June 2023 and now what the Government has described as an ‘expert team’ will assess why construction has not started.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government confirmed its involvement in ensuring the project is completed this morning.

It is one of six housing developments in the UK that Government is supporting as part of a New Homes Accelerator project.

The MHCLG said it has identified almost 100,000 homes in England that have been blocked from approval due to issues with local Government planning systems. It has described the accelerator as a specialist programme established last year to get spades in the ground more quickly by cutting through barriers to rapid development.

Since taking over the Government last summer, it is claimed that 36,000 new homes have been constructed with the help of the accelerator, since Labour was elected in July, 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: "We’ve rolled up our sleeves and are breaking down the barriers which stop us from building the houses to buy and rent that families and young people need, helping to speed up the delivery of tens of thousands of new homes already.

"We are continuing to take decisive action through our New Homes Accelerator to speed up the delivery of homes, meet our stretching 1.5 million homes target through the Plan for Change, and get spades in the ground to turn the tide on the housing crisis."

A Government spokesperson said that the accelerator has helped streamline the housing application process and eliminate