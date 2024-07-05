General Election results for Mid Buckinghamshire announced as Greg Smith is elected

By James Lowson
Published 5th Jul 2024, 05:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Greg Smith has been named as the MP for the Mid Buckinghamshire constituency, he received a winning total of 20,150 votes.

In Parliament he will represent people in Waddesdon, Wendover, Haddenham, Princes Risborough, Great Missenden and other parts of the Chilterns.

Previously, Smith was MP for Buckingham, he was elected to the nearby constituency at the 2019 election.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was competing against Wisdom Methodious Da Costa from the Climate Party who received 147 votes, Carissma Griffiths who was running for the Labour Party and received 9,171 votes, Anja Schaefer, the Liberal Democrats representative who received 14,278 votes, a Green Party candidate also named Greg Smith who received 2,942 votes, Stephanie Harwood from Reform UK who received 6,926 votes, and Yvonne Wilding from the Social Democrat Party who received 337 votes.

New Mid Buckinghamshire MP Greg SmithNew Mid Buckinghamshire MP Greg Smith
New Mid Buckinghamshire MP Greg Smith

Smith, the winning candidate campaigned with a six-point plan for his area. He said he would: fight HS2 and fix local roads, back local businesses, recruit more police officers, protect the countryside, support people through cost of living issues and improve local healthcare.

He said in a statement before his win was announced: “I live here in Chearsley, with my young family, and want to make our beautiful part of the country an even better place to live, work, and bring up a family. I'm here to help, so please don't hesitate to get in-touch.”

Smith’s win was the second confirmed result in Aylesbury Vale, the Labour Party’s Callum Anderson has been announced as the new MP for Buckingham and Bletchley.

Related topics:Greg SmithBuckinghamParliamentLabour PartyGreen Party