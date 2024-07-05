Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Laura Kyrke-Smith has been announced as the first ever Labour MP in Aylesbury following the 2024 General Election.

This morning (5 July), Kyrke-Smith has been confirmed as the new MP for Aylesbury.

She is the first ever Labour candidate to be elected in Aylesbury and also the county town’s first ever female MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyrke-Smith narrowly defeated the town’s former MP, Rob Butler, winning with 15,081 votes to his 14,451.

Laura Kyrke-Smith Aylesbury's new MP

The Conservative candidate, Butler, was elected to Parliament as Aylesbury’s MP in 2019.

Steve Lambert, the Liberal Democrat candidate, received 10,440 votes, Reform UK’s Lesley Ann Taylor received 6,746 votes, Jan Gajdos from the Workers Party of Britain received 516 votes, and Richard Wilding of the Social Democratic Party received 116 votes.

Kyrke-Smith previously worked as a director for the International Rescue Committee, a global aid charity, and said she would use her experiences helping people across the globe to assist local people in Buckinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her campaign statement she said: “I want to make Aylesbury and the nearby villages even more brilliant places to live and work in. If you elect me, I will be accessible, I will listen and I will act in the best interests of our community.”

In the build up to election day she received ringing endorsements from two former high profile figures in the Labour Party. Former Government strategist, Alastair Campbell, and a former foreign secretary, David Miliband. She has worked with both men prior to entering the world of politics.

She was the second newly elected Labour MP in Aylesbury Vale, Callum Anderson is the new Buckingham and Bletchley representative. The former Buckingham MP, Greg Smith who is a Conservative politician, will be representing Aylesbury Vale, as well as other Bucks towns, as the MP for Mid Buckinghamshire.