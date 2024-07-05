General Election 2024 results: Aylesbury has its first ever Labour MP
This morning (5 July), Kyrke-Smith has been confirmed as the new MP for Aylesbury.
She is the first ever Labour candidate to be elected in Aylesbury and also the county town’s first ever female MP.
Kyrke-Smith narrowly defeated the town’s former MP, Rob Butler, winning with 15,081 votes to his 14,451.
The Conservative candidate, Butler, was elected to Parliament as Aylesbury’s MP in 2019.
Steve Lambert, the Liberal Democrat candidate, received 10,440 votes, Reform UK’s Lesley Ann Taylor received 6,746 votes, Jan Gajdos from the Workers Party of Britain received 516 votes, and Richard Wilding of the Social Democratic Party received 116 votes.
Kyrke-Smith previously worked as a director for the International Rescue Committee, a global aid charity, and said she would use her experiences helping people across the globe to assist local people in Buckinghamshire.
In her campaign statement she said: “I want to make Aylesbury and the nearby villages even more brilliant places to live and work in. If you elect me, I will be accessible, I will listen and I will act in the best interests of our community.”
In the build up to election day she received ringing endorsements from two former high profile figures in the Labour Party. Former Government strategist, Alastair Campbell, and a former foreign secretary, David Miliband. She has worked with both men prior to entering the world of politics.
She was the second newly elected Labour MP in Aylesbury Vale, Callum Anderson is the new Buckingham and Bletchley representative. The former Buckingham MP, Greg Smith who is a Conservative politician, will be representing Aylesbury Vale, as well as other Bucks towns, as the MP for Mid Buckinghamshire.
Butler was hoping to retain the Aylesbury seat, and said he would remain a ‘strong voice’ for the area if re-elected. Lambert had recently completed a year as the town’s mayor and believed he was best placed to hold people to account in Buckinghamshire. He hoped a proven track record of supporting groups and charities in Buckinghamshire would help his cause.