Full list of Aylesbury Vale roads included in council's upcoming roadworks plan

A number of roads in Aylesbury Vale have been included in the council’s full list of upcoming roadworks.

Bucks Council has released its full list of roadworks that are being completed under its improvement scheme. This does not include work authorised by utility companies, such as Thames Water, but does include an upcoming HS2 Ltd calming measure.

The full list for the week starting 16 December can be seen here:

Network Safety Works

-C77 Hampden Cross Road J/W Glade Road (Tuesday 17 December to Saturday 21 December) Resurfacing, sign installation and red 'SLOW' markings using road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

Conventional Resurfacing Works

-Missenden Road Chesham (Monday 16 December to Wednesday 18 December) Carriageway retexturing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm and 7am.

-Bradenham Road West Wycombe(Wednesday 18th December to Friday 20th December) Carriageway retexturing works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 5am.

Footway Resurfacing Works

-High Street South Stewkley (Monday 18 November to Friday 10 January) Footway resurfacing works using multi-way temporary traffic lights in operation 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Imbies Estate, Downley – High Wycombe (Cheviot Close, Cotswold Way & Malvern Close – High Wycombe) Monday 9 December to Friday 20 December.

Footway reconstruction works using footway closure in operation 7am to 5pm.

Public Realm Improvement Works

-White Hart Street, High Wycombe (Monday 28 October to Thursday 10 April) Public realm improvement works including footway widening and improvements including tactile paving, carriageway widening and improvement including kerb realignment, drainage improvement works. Landscaping improvement works, installation of street furniture, cycle stands and litter bins. Lighting improvement works including installation of lighting columns, and installation of new CCTV column. 24-hour road closure and footway closure including weekends.

The works will be carried out in the following phases:

-Carriageway Phase A – Eden Entrance to Queens Square (kerb works & carriageway works) Monday 28/10/24 Saturday 14/12/24 24-hour road closure from 7am 02/12/2024 to 11:59pm 09/12/2024

-Carriageway Phase B – Travelodge to Queens Square (carriageway works) Monday 10/03/25 Monday 17/03/25 24-hour road closure from 7am 10/03/2025 to 11:59pm 17/03/2025

-Carriageway Phase C – Church Street to Queens Square (carriageway works) Monday 24/03/25 Monday 10/04/25 24-hour road closure from 7am 24/03/2025 to 11:59pm 31/03/2025

Footway Phase A – Eden Entrance to Church Street (footway paving works) Monday 06/01/25 to Sunday 26/01/25

Footway Phase B – White Hart Street to Bull Lane (footway paving works) Monday 27/01/25 to Saturday 15/02/25

Footway Phase C – Queen Square to Bull Lane (footway paving works) Monday 10/02/25 to Friday 28/02/25 Eden service yard will be accessible through Church Street during the road closure.

Coring Investigation Works

-Tower Street High Wycombe (Monday 16 December to Wednesday 18 December) Coring Investigation Works using give & take traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Hill Farm Road, Taplow (Monday 16 December to Wednesday 18 December) Coring Investigation Works using stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Sandholme, Steeple Claydon (Monday 16 December to Wednesday 18 December) Coring Investigation Works using give & take traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Runrig Hill, Chesham Bios (Tuesday 17 December to Friday 20 December) Coring Investigation Works using give & take traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Highwoods Drive, Marlow Bottom (Wednesday 18 December to Friday 20 December) Coring Investigation Works using give & take traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Castle Street, Wingrave (Thursday 19 December to Friday 20 December) Coring Investigation Works using road closure traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

Drainage Works

-Cholesbury Lane, Buckland (Monday 9 December to 20 December)

Drainage improvement works, using a 24/7 road closure.

Capital Lining Works

-Worminghall Road, Oakley (Wednesday 18 December to Friday 20 December) Capital lining works, using night road closure traffic management 8pm to 6am.

Aylesbury Town Centre Parking

Due to building works in the town centre, a limited number of car parking spaces in the Exchange Car Park and Waterside North Car Parks are currently unavailable.

There still remains ample space in both locations to park and if they are busy, alternative parking is available close by in the Upper Hundreds and Walton Street car parks.

HS2 Works

A41 Waddesdon

24-hour traffic management will be in place on the A41 in Waddesdon this weekend. If you have timed tickets to visit Waddesdon Manor, please ensure you allow plenty of time to complete your journey as delays are expected.