Free historic festival announced in Aylesbury showcasing archives potentially moving out of town

Bucks Council has announced a series of free history-themed events taking place across the county.

Some of its planned free history tours are taking place at Walton Street in Aylesbury were it holds the county’s archives.

It has been revealed by the BBC’s Local Democracy Reporting Service that the council is assessing the possibility of moving the artefacts to Tesco in High Wycombe.

This decision is being taken by the authority due to concerns over the crammed storage space inside the council property in Aylesbury.

Buckinghamshire History Festival arrives next month

The National Archives has given the council until November to find a more suitable storage situation, according to LDRS reporting earlier this year.

Buckinghamshire History Festival returns next month for its ninth annual celebration of the county’s history and cultural heritage.

Visits to the archives site in Aylesbury are planned for 2 November at 10am and 1pm, 6 November at 2pm, 14 November at 2pm, and 25 November. A council officer will show visitors some of the stories stocked away in the Buckinghamshire building. Guests will take a closer look at royal charters, secret journals, and rare photographs on display. Tours are expected to last for around an hour.

A month-long series of events have been planned including tours of manor houses, windmills, and old railway sites.

Councillor Clive Harriss said: “We’re delighted to be once again joining with partner organisations to showcase our county’s fascinating history and rich culture through the Buckinghamshire History Festival. There’s something for everyone, ranging from tours of the Buckinghamshire Archives, historic walks through High Wycombe, to traditional corn milling demonstrations – and there’s even some pub quizzes where you can show off your historical knowledge! I’d encourage everyone to check out the full listing of events happening throughout November.”

Interested parties can take a closer look at the upcoming events online here.

There are also Buckinghamshire history-themed pub quizzes planned at The Library on Temple Street on two occasions in November.

Also, the council has planned online events which peel back the curtain on what the Buckinghamshire Archives are, as well as the role they play in explaining the county’s history.