Four crossing patrollers injured as Bucks Council records dozens of unsavory incidents

A number of crossing patrollers in Buckinghamshire have suffered verbal abuse on the roads, according to new council data.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Council has revealed that 39 unsavory incidents were reported by its patrollers, including four instances where staff were injured.

Known commonly as lollipop men and women, 60 school crossing patrollers currently work in Buckinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bucks Council has found that while most drivers will stop when asked to do so by patrollers, a small minority can be abusive and put lives at risk with dangerous manoeuvres, as they refuse to stop to allow safe crossings.

Bucks Council is urging drivers to respect its patrollers

Data released by the authority covers the start of the school year in 2021 to November 2024. During this time period, there were 29 near misses and six incidents where verbal abuse was reported.

It is believed that the number of incidents of abuse and dangerous driving, that took place over three years, is likely to be much higher as patrollers do not report every instance to the council.

A spokesperson for the council said: “School crossing patrollers have a legal right to stop traffic for anyone who needs help crossing the road. They have the same authority as a police officer to stop traffic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers found to be ignoring stop signs could be hit with a £1,000 fine, three penalty points, and disqualification. The spokesperson adds that failing to stop puts vulnerable road users at risk and patrollers are instructed to report any driver who fails to stop to the police, which could lead to prosecution.

In Buckinghamshire there have been instances when drivers have launched abusive language at patrollers, failing to stop when the patroller is already in the road, and swerving around patrollers to get past.

Bucks Council adds that drivers can make patrollers’ jobs more difficult by parking inconsiderately to drop off children, especially on keep clear markings and by bus stops.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “Our lollipop men and women play an invaluable role in our local school communities and are deeply appreciated by both pupils and parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While most drivers are considerate, there is a minority who disregard the Highway Code and potentially endanger lives. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards any behaviour that threatens the physical or mental wellbeing of our crossing patrollers or compromises road safety.”