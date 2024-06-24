Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bucks Labour candidate has said she hopes to stand out from the crowd at the 4 July General Election.

Carissma Griffiths, who is from Coalville, Leicestershire, is representing the party in the new seat of Mid Buckinghamshire, which includes Princes Risborough and Great Missenden.

The former construction manager and beauty queen, 34, has told voters that she is ‘Carissma by name, charisma by nature’.

The parliamentary candidate has pointed out that – like Lib Dem leader Ed Davey – she is not fighting a ‘conventional’ election campaign.

To drive home her ‘serious message’, Griffiths has recently performed with a jazz band at the St Leonard’s village fete, gone on a Wendover pub tour, and joined a bakery stand at Haddenham farmer’s market.

Labour claimed its candidate had a good chance of beating her Conservative rival Greg Smith, the former MP for Buckingham.

It said: “After 14 years the country is crying out for change. Voters in Mid Bucks have a clear choice at this election between the out of touch Tory candidate who backed Suella Braverman and Liz Truss for Prime Minister, or a changed Labour party that will put country not party first.”

Carissma said her campaign was ‘different’ and about ‘engaging people with the message that better days are not achieved by chance’.

She added: “We can all be agents of positive change in our own lives. That’s the positive outlook that drew me from business into politics in the first place.”