Former Aylesbury mayors among councillors leaving political party ahead of upcoming elections
Former Aylesbury Town Council mayors councillors Steve Lambert and Anders Christensen have left the Liberal Democrat Party.
Both have represented Aylesbury as its town council mayor in the past five years, and Councillor Lambert was the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate in last year’s General Election.
Two other members of the Liberal Democrat Party in Aylesbury have also confirmed their intentions to run as independent councillors in the local elections taking place on 1 May.
Councillor Adam Goodyer-Poland and Councillor Sarah James both announced that they would be ending long-running associations with the Liberal Democrat party.
Councillors Lambert and Christensen have confirmed they will not be running for re-election in this year. At the upcoming election the number of councillors within Buckinghamshire will decline from 147 to 97.
Councillor Lambert said in a statement: “After 21 incredible years serving Aylesbury and Buckinghamshire, I have decided to step down from elected office. As I transition into a new chapter outside of politics, I will continue as an independent councillor until 1st May 2025, supporting our community as always.
“Representing this wonderful place—where I have lived for a quarter of a century—has been the greatest honour of my life. Aylesbury is vibrant, diverse, and full of people with a strong sense of identity and pride.
“I have loved championing local causes, supporting businesses, improving services, and most importantly, standing up for the people who make our village, town and county so special.”
Councillor Christensen told The Bucks Herald he was not planning to make any public statements regarding his decision to leave local politics.
Councillor Goodyer-Poland said: “All of the main parties in Bucks are losing sight of the reasons we are in this, and that is to make our communities better places to be.”
Councillor Goodyer-Poland and Councillor James are working with Richard Walker and Ian Beard who are standing to be elected to Aylesbury Town Council representing Haydon Hill and London Road respectively.
Mr Beard is a recent Pride of Bucks award winner and Chair of the Prebendal Farm Street association.
Councillor Susan Morgan, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party in Bucks, said: “We wish our former colleagues well for the future. The Liberal Democrats in Buckinghamshire remain focused on standing up for our communities, including health and social care, standing up for our green spaces and delivering value for money. The Conservatives have taken Buckinghamshire for granted for decades. Across our county, people are turning to the Liberal Democrats as true local champions for their area who always stand up for residents.”