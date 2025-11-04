Five fines delivered during false disabled parking badge clampdown in Aylesbury and Bucks

Five fines were handed out during operations around Buckinghamshire to identify people misusing blue badges in the county.

Bucks Council has confirmed that five Fixed Penalty Notices were handed out during inspections of disabled parking badges in Aylesbury, Beaconsfield, and Gerrards Cross.

During a ‘day of action’ operation in the areas, which took place last Tuesday, 163 inspections were carried out by council officials.

Three disabled parking badges were taken by representatives of the authority, in each instance the badges had expired, the council has confirmed. A spokesperson said: “In each case, the badge holder had a valid replacement but had failed to remove the old one, potentially misleading enforcement officers.”

Residents can report suspected blue badge misuse to the council online here. The council says it receives reports of badge holders parking in the wrong places or leaving their cars unattended past allocated times. There have also been reports of motorists using expired blue badges or drivers using fake or copied badges. Bucks Council says people have been known to alter the expiry date on them as well.

Councillor Steve Bowles said: “Blue Badge permits are a vital support for residents with mobility challenges. Misusing them not only undermines the system but also disadvantages those who genuinely need access to disabled parking. This operation reinforces our message: misuse will not be tolerated.”

Councillor Robert Carington added: “Every time a blue badge is misused, it takes away a space from someone who truly needs it. We’re committed to protecting the integrity of the scheme and ensuring it remains fair and accessible for those who rely on it.”