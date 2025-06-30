Five Aylesbury projects included in council's full list of upcoming roadworks

Five Aylesbury roadworks projects are taking place this week, Bucks Council has confirmed.

Each week the authority releases its full list of planned improvement works as part of its commitment to repairing and upgrading paths and travel routes.

This list does not include most works authorised by utility firms and emergency repairs that may be greenlit throughout the county.

Bucks Council’s list is also subject to change at short notice. Here is the full list for the week starting 30 June:

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Coring Investigation Works

-Layters End, Chalfont St Peter (Tuesday 1 July) Coring investigation works using give and take signals in operation between the hours of 7am and 7pm

-Church Lane, Wexham (Tuesday 1 July) Coring investigation works using two ways signals in operation between the hours of 10am and 2pm

-Watchet Lane, Little Kingshill (Wednesday 2 July) Coring investigation works using two ways signals in operation between the hours of 7am and 7pm

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

-Station Road, Beaconsfield (Wednesday 2 to Thursday 3 July) Coring investigation works using two ways signals in operation between the hours of 8pm and 6am

-Latimer Road, Chesham (Thursday 3 July) Coring investigation works using two ways signals in operation between the hours of 8am and 5pm

-Latimer Road, Latimer (Thursday 3 July) Coring investigation works using two ways signals in operation between the hours of 8am and 5pm

-Ellen Road, Aylesbury (Friday 4 July) Coring investigation works using two ways signals in operation between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm

-Vicarage Lane, Steeple Claydon (Friday 4 July) Coring investigation works using two ways signals in operation between the hours of 7am and 7pm

-Main Street, Ashendon (Saturday 5 July) Coring investigation works using a road closure in operation between the hours of 9:30 and 3:30pm

-Chearsley Road, Long Crendon (Saturday 5 July) Coring investigation works using two ways signals in operation between the hours of 7am and 7pm

-Oxford Road, Gerrards Cross (Monday 30 June) Coring investigation works using stop & go traffic management in operation between the hours of 9:30am and 3pm

-High Street & Pheasant Hill, Chalfont St Giles (Monday 30 June) Coring investigation works using stop & go and lane closure traffic management in operation between the hours of 10am and 3pm

-Coombe Lane, Naphill (Tuesday 1 July) Coring investigation works using stop & go traffic management in operation between the hours of 9:30am and 4pm

-Wycombe Road, Saunderton & Bradenton (Wednesday 2 July) Coring investigation works using two way lights Traffic Management in operation between the hours of 09:30 and 15:30

-Amersham Road, Amersham Hill, High Wycombe (Thursday 3 July) Coring investigation works using stop & go traffic management in operation between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm

-Coronation Road, High Wycombe (Friday 4 July) Coring investigation works using stop & go Traffic Management in operation between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm

Micro Surfacing Preparation Works

-Sandholme, Steeple Claydon (Monday 30 June) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 7pm

-Lower Lodge Lane, Hazlemere (Tuesday 1 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am to 5pm

-Daleside, Gerrards Cross (Wednesday 2 July to Friday 4 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am to 7pm

Grouted Macadam

-Rose Drive, Eunice Grove, Kesters Road & Cavendish Road, Chesham (Monday 23 June to Monday 21 July)

Preparation and civils work (including kerb repairs): Monday 23 June and Monday 14 July using give and take, in operation Monday to Friday between 7am to 7pm.

Carriageway resurfacing works: Tuesday 15 July and Monday 21 July using a road closure, in operation Monday to Friday between 7am to 7pm

-Windrush Drive, High Wycombe (Wednesday 25 June to Monday 7 July)

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm

-Elizabeth Road, Saunders’ Wood Copse & Hodges Close, Stokenchurch (Tuesday 1 July to Thursday 3 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm

-Penn Drive, Denham (Tuesday 1 July to Monday 7 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm

-Chippendale Close, High Wycombe (Wednesday 2 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm

-Brooke Road, Princes Risborough (Wednesday 2 July to Friday 4 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm

-Sunters Wood Close & Sunningdale Close, High Wycombe(Tuesday 1 July to Thursday 3 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm

Capital Road Marking

-A413 Weedon to Whitchurch (Monday 30 June to Tuesday 1 July) Capital road lining (Refresh existing road markings and road studs) using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6:30am

-A413 Aylesbury to Weedon (Wednesday 2 July to Monday 7 July) Capital road lining (Refresh existing road markings and road studs) using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6:30am

-A412 Uxbridge Road, George Green (Thursday 3 July to Friday 4 July) Capital road lining (Refresh existing road markings and road studs) using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6:30am

Structures

-Chapel Road Culvert, Aylesbury (Friday 30 May to Monday 7 July) Ford refurbishment using a road closure on the weekends in operation from Friday 8pm to Monday 6am

-Oxford Road Cycle Bridge, Aylesbury (Friday 30 June to Friday 22 August) Replacement of bearings and minor repairs with topcoat painting for the main section of the bridge using a footpath closure with diversions in place for pedestrians, operation between 9am and 3:30pm

Footway Improvement Schemes

-Elmhurst road, Aylesbury (Monday 9 June to Friday 18 July) Footway Reconstruction using traffic lights in operation between 09:30am and 3:30pm

Plane and Patch Resurfacing Works

-Plantation Road, Amersham (Tuesday 1 to Saturday 5 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between the hours of 8pm and 6am

-Holtspur Lane, Wooburn Green (Wednesday 25 June to Tuesday 1 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between the hours of 8pm and 6am

Intelligent Transport Systems

-A40 / A4010 Pedestal Roundabout, West Wycombe (Monday 23 June to Friday 4 July) Replacement of traffic signals and CCTV camera, using multi-way signals in operation between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Street lighting

Countywide Structural & Electrical Testing (Tuesday 27 May to Thursday 31 July)

HS2 Works

-Rocky Lane, Wendover (until Monday 18 August) Road closure of Rocky Lane with a signposted diversion route, various activities around the perimeter of Rocky Lane.