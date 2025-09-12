Fines issued in Aylesbury as part of council's fly-tipping crackdown

Buckinghamshire Council says it is taking a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping and littering, with hefty fines and prosecutions already being handed out.

At a cabinet meeting this week, Councillor Carl Jackson, cabinet member for environment, climate change and waste, said the authority wanted to be seen to maintain its reputation for being tough on waste offences.

He revealed that a series of fines had been issued in Denham, Wexham, Aylesbury and Little Marlow for littering from vehicles, while a man from High Wycombe was successfully prosecuted for dumping asbestos waste in a layby.

“We are taking action on this scourge of littering and fly tipping in our county, and also to thank the waste enforcement team,” said Councillor Jackson.

Multiple people across Buckinghamshire have been fined for fly-tipping/littering (Image: Buckinghamshire Council)

“I always encourage them to go for the toughest penalty we can impose, for fly tipping and littering and I am pleased to see them taking action”

Councillor Jackson added: “It is important to everyone in this room, and I think to our residents that we are seen to maintain a reputation to be tough on fly tipping and littering. To take action to justify that reputation, I am pleased to see we have had a flurry of fines imposed for littering.”

Council leader Steven Broadbent echoed the council’s hard-line approach, saying: “[We] have a real zero tolerance approach. if we get evidence, [we] prosecute them and we put those high-level fines in.”

The crackdown forms part of the ‘For Bucks Sake’ campaign, launched in July 2024 to deter people from dumping waste illegally.

If fines are not paid within 28 days, penalties rise to £1,000 — not including victim surcharges and court costs.