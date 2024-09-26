Family calls on council to address overflowing bin at Aylesbury 'fly-tipping' hotspot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family is calling for additional support from Bucks Council help them deal with their overflowing bin in Aylesbury.

The family claim that two collections have been missed for their shared dumpster and the waste is giving off a "horrendous” smell.

Bucks Council says that it was not aware of missed collections at the family’s address and that the bin would be emptied today (26 September).

According to the family, Bucks Council was informed of the issue after it was reported to the housing provider, Fairhive Homes Limited.

Residents are worried that rats might be attracted to the area

Also, the family has asked for additional bin space as they share the bin with four other households within their apartment block and it is also regularly used by members of the public.

Due to the flats’ locations near to a convenience store, pharmacy, and chip shop, people regularly walk by the large bin. Also, the neighbourhood’s local pub is also within a short walk of the property, meaning more punters might be tempted to use the dumpster.

Bucks Council has said it will discuss correct waste disposal methods with nearby businesses, but the family fear that will not discourage motorists on the nearby main road from fly-tipping.

One occupant told The Bucks Herald: “It looks awful and is right by the entrance to our homes, the smell is horrendous and it now concerns me that might rats be coming. Not only is this unhygienic for us personally but for the pharmacy and the shops. I also feel this is a massive fire risk as the area has a fair bit of anti social-behaviour [nearby].”

The location of the Aylesbury apartment has not been named to protect the family’s anonymity.

Councillor Thomas Broom said: “We have checked our system and are unable to find any reports of missed collections at any of the five properties at this location. The best way to report a missed collection is via our website. This ensures the issue is logged in the correct place and can be investigated.

“This site has a 1100lt bin which is sufficient for the number of properties. Residents may find that it fills quickly however, as they do not have access to a separate recycling bin. This is something that the managing agent of the properties would need to purchase from us so we would advise the residents to raise this with them.

“With regards to the issue of refuse generated from neighbouring businesses, we will ask our enforcement team to remind them of their business waste duty of care in order to try and avoid this happening.”