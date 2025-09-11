Families 'devastated' after council closes Buckinghamshire day centres

A Bucks mother has spoken of her devastation after councillors voted to close a day centre her son has relied on for more than a decade.

Hazel Howe, whose son Thomas has been attending Burnham Short Breaks Centre for 13 years, accused Buckinghamshire Council of ‘shameful’ treatment of families after its cabinet approved the closure on Tuesday.

Thomas, a wheelchair user with severe epilepsy and complex needs, is among dozens of people who will lose the service.

After the vote, Ms Howe told councillors: “I hope every one of you sleeps well tonight — because we won’t.”

She branded the consultation a ‘farce’ and claimed the decision had been ‘a done deal’ since October.

Families, she said, learned of the recommendation to close the site on social media.

The decision to close Burnham along with one in High Wycombe and repurposing a centre in Buckingham, was taken by Buckinghamshire Council’s cabinet on Tuesday.

It said the current model is ‘outdated’ and relied too heavily on building-based care which was underused in many locations.

Ms Howe rejected this, saying: “They have no idea of the pain they’ve caused. The majority of councillors do not agree with this, Councillor Broadbent was called out and rightly so.

“To keep saying its under capacity. They have done this deliberately to make it under capacity; I know nine families that want places at Burnham Short Breaks centre.”

Campaigners are now exploring legal action, including a possible judicial review.

She said: “It is just devastating for all the families. We just feel completely numb. And these people that are making these decisions have no idea and understanding,

“They haven’t knowledge of having somebody who has got severe high complex needs and high health needs, they have got no idea.”

She said families’ loved ones were being treated like chess pieces, moved around a board without care.

Ms Howe added: “We know for a fact Burnham had the high support levels. They kept banging on in the meeting that we must remember its council tax money.

“But we have been telling them for ten months you have already invested in Burnham, why would you have even considered putting that on the consultation to close when you have already spent money on it.”

She added that it had taken a year for her son to settle into Burnham and warned councillors that voters would remember this decision when the next election comes in four years.

Conservative Councillor Isobel Darby, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “As a carer myself, I fully understand how important this provision and these facilities are to our communities.

“Crucially, this is also about looking at a model that provides best value for money for all Buckinghamshire residents and taxpayers.”

Buckinghamshire based politicians also voiced opposition to the plans prior to Tuesday’s vote. Joy Morrissey, the MP for Beaconsfield said she was “deeply disappointed” by the recommendations to close the centres. She added: “This proposal is the wrong course of action and risks causing harm to vulnerable people and their families. Burnham Short Breaks Centre provides vital support, and I will do everything I can to ensure these services remain accessible to those who need them most.”