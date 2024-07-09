Families and cyclists in Haddenham gather to continue campaign for safe route
and live on Freeview channel 276
A mass cycle ride was organised in Haddenham on 30 June to further raise awareness for a safe route campaign.
For years cyclists in Haddenham have called for a walking, wheeling and cycling path to be constructed between Thame and Haddenham.
Over that weekend 398 riders went on a peaceful pedal around the Bucks village to show how bike rides can bring people together.
Haddenham Safe Walking and Cycling representatives have confirmed residents, aged between three and 83, took part.
Campaigners are hoping something similar to the Phoenix Trail which, links Princes Risborough and Thame, can be built between the village and town that share a train station. That path is used by ramblers, runners, plus horse riders, and is wide enough for people in wheelchairs to use.
There was frustration among riders who have seen little progress for their campaign in over 20 years, despite an increased drive for sustainable travel in national and local Government over the past two decades.
Cathy Gaulter-Carter of one of the supporting organisations, Thame Green Living, said: “How is it that nothing has been built?!”
Campaigners argue that the greenway would benefit Haddenham businesses and potentially lead to an increase in people visiting the village.
Alan Thawley, Chair of organisers Haddenham Safe Walking and Cycling said: “The ride in 2004 followed the road route between Haddenham and Thame – now this is too dangerous to contemplate, showing how vital the greenway is.”