Families and cyclists in Haddenham gather to continue campaign for safe route

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of residents from Haddenham and surrounding areas came together to continue a long running campaign for a greenway.

A mass cycle ride was organised in Haddenham on 30 June to further raise awareness for a safe route campaign.

For years cyclists in Haddenham have called for a walking, wheeling and cycling path to be constructed between Thame and Haddenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over that weekend 398 riders went on a peaceful pedal around the Bucks village to show how bike rides can bring people together.

Hundreds attended the community event

Haddenham Safe Walking and Cycling representatives have confirmed residents, aged between three and 83, took part.

Campaigners are hoping something similar to the Phoenix Trail which, links Princes Risborough and Thame, can be built between the village and town that share a train station. That path is used by ramblers, runners, plus horse riders, and is wide enough for people in wheelchairs to use.

There was frustration among riders who have seen little progress for their campaign in over 20 years, despite an increased drive for sustainable travel in national and local Government over the past two decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathy Gaulter-Carter of one of the supporting organisations, Thame Green Living, said: “How is it that nothing has been built?!”

People of all ages attended the family ride

Campaigners argue that the greenway would benefit Haddenham businesses and potentially lead to an increase in people visiting the village.