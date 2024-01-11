Over 10 hectares of land is needed for the proposed facility

A high profile environment conservation charity and a number of residents have objected to proposals for a major battery storage site by an Aylesbury Vale village.

Stratera has applied to construct a 500 megawatt battery storage site on the land by the East Claydon National Grid substation. Stratera needs over 10 hectares of land for the energy site, which would be built on land attached to Rookery Farm in Granborough, and is requesting a further 15 hectares of land which it would use to create a new biodiverse site. Granborough Borough Council estimates the overall site would be the equivalent size of 35 football pitches.

The energy generation company wants to build a storage facility that can connect with the substation to balance the grid and make sure the correct amount of energy is going to the Bucks hub.

One of the diagrams submitted to the council

A representative from the nature conservation charity, the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust, expressed concerns about another major project being launched in this part of the countryside. Noting that five other potential projects are happening nearby.

East West Rail tracks will be built within two kilometres of this nature spot and HS2’s structures, on completion, will be just seven kilometres west of the site.

BBOWT also mentioned that the Rosefield Solar Farm which would connect with the East Claydon grid, and a proposed solar farm at Wings Farm is just one kilometre away, and an approved solar project is just as close to the farm.

A charity representative said: “The proposed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is located in one of the best remaining ecologically important landscapes in southern England. It is nationally important for rare habitats and species, such as wildflower meadows, hairstreak butterflies, bats and ancient woodland. BBOWT is greatly concerned about the number of substantial infrastructure projects in the immediate vicinity to Rookery Farm BESS and the cumulative impacts of these on habitats and wildlife.”

Stratera says this will be a carbon neutral project and has submitted planting and landscaping plans to the council.

An archaeologist representing Buckinghamshire Council argued that any approval should only be made if certain conditions are met. Part of the area earmarked by Stratera for the project is linked to Ancient Roman finds and a Roman road between Fleet Marston and Thornborough is recorded as running

through this area, an authority representative found.

Granborough Borough Council held a village meeting discussing the project, and one attendee told The Bucks herald concerns were raised regarding the loss of farmland and picturesque places to go for walks by the village.

So far 18 objections have been formally submitted by residents, whilst five comments of support have also been lodged, on the official planning application, which can be viewed online here, or by entering (23/03875/APP) into the council’s planning portal.