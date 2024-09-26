Eight new homes planned in Bucks town as house share plans are withdrawn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A plan to demolish a property so that eight new homes can be built has been put forward in Amersham.

This is just one of the many applications considered by Buckinghamshire Council during the past seven days.

To view more details for each application, go to the council’s planning portal with the reference number attached.

Eight new homes, 37-47 Chequers Hill, Amersham (PL/24/2306/FA)

Recent housing applications have been withdrawn in Buckinghamshire

Orchid Investments plans to demolish the existing property ‘Sovereign Heights’ on First Avenue to make way for a new access road to the land behind the houses on Chequers Hill.

The company plans to build eight detached two-bedroom homes, with associated landscaping and 16 car parking spaces, according to its application.

The new two-storey properties will feature clay tiled roofs, window bays and decorative tile hanging, while there will be 41 new trees are proposed around the site.

Plans state that the homes will be able to incorporate insulated roofs, walls and floors, double glazed windows, air source heat pumps, solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

All eight homes ‘will be offered individually as self-build properties’, the applicant said.

Orchid’s design statement reads: “The layout, built form and appearance have been sensitively designed to respond to the site’s surrounding characteristics.”

Plans for nine-bedroom HMO, 263 Boundary Road, Loudwater (24/06739/FUL)

Plans to create a nine-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been withdrawn, the council has confirmed.

The council said it would therefore not determine Ms L Perfect’s application to add a dormer window to the property and two ‘front and rear roof slopes’.

The applicant said her alterations would have facilitated the change of use of the existing house and commercial unit, which has been used by ‘Wytech cooling Solutions’.

Plans showed a communal kitchen and living area and three bedrooms on the ground floor, four bedrooms on the first floor and two bedrooms in the loft space.

Plans for the HMO read: “The design of the proposed works provide a high quality feature and building that will not detract from the existing buildings, or the character of the area.”

Detached outbuilding for family room and gym, Old Barn Cottage, Church Road, Little Marlow (24/06736/FUL)

Julian Gregson has withdrawn his application for a free-standing single-storey garden building, meaning it will not be determined, planners have confirmed.

The applicant said his plans to provide a family room and exercise space would ‘support health and wellbeing’.

His proposed structure, which included a toilet and gravel veranda, received a single objection from Little Marlow Parish Council, which said it would be ‘inappropriate development in the Green Belt’.