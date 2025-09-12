The US President will visit Aylesbury Vale during his official two-day visit to the UK.

It has been confirmed that Donald Trump will be in the UK between Tuesday and Thursday next week.

Before the 47th President of the USA jets off back to the States he will be hosted by Sir Keir Starmer at the Chequers Estate in Aylesbury Vale.

On Thursday morning the Prime Minister and his wife will greet the world leader alongside a guard of honour from RAF Halton and bagpipers.

Donald Trump and Keir Starmer. Chequers, Ellesborough, Buckinghamshire, 2018. Aerial view of the Tudor mansion, official country residence of the UK Prime Minister since 1921. Artist Historic England Staff Photographer. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Chequers has been the country home of the serving Prime Minister since 1921 after the estate was given to the nation by Arthur Lee. Its history dates back to the 16th century.

Previously it had been confirmed that the President would be staying in another part of the Thames Valley at Windsor Castle.

It has been confirmed that Trump will spend a majority of the trip with the Royal family within the Berkshire property.

The King, Queen Consort, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, are set to act as Trump’s main hosts throughout his state visit.

US president Donald Trump. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Thames Valley Police has previously outlined the extensive security measures it is taking to maintain order during the visit. Airspace restrictions will be in place over Windsor for the state visit. This includes: police officers mounted on horses, additional armed patrols, and the use of drones in and around the town in Berkshire.

These arrangements were made prior to the killing of right wing activist Charlie Kirk. Trump said in a prepared statement: "For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today."

Trump was criticised for not acknowledging killings and violent acts carried out by people on the other side of the political spectrum in America. The US President was also criticised for speculating on the political motives of the shooter prior to details of the assailant being confirmed.

This morning, Thames Valley Police has confirmed that airspace restrictions will also be in place in Aylesbury Vale both prior and after Trump’s visit. Extra security arrangements have been arranged and will come into effect between 1pm on Wednesday until 5pm on Thursday in the countryside surrounding Chequers.

An old photo of the multi-million pound mansion which is used by the incumbent prime minister

Inspector Matthew Wilkinson said: “We have a significant security operation in place in and around Windsor for the visit of President Trump, and this now includes additional airspace restrictions over Chequers.

“These restrictions are a standard part of our planning for high-profile visits and are designed to protect everyone involved, including members of the public.

“We will be using police drones and support from the National Police Air Service to monitor and enforce the restricted airspace across both Windsor and Chequers.

“We will have resources available and tactics deployed to enforce these restrictions and deal with anybody who fails to adhere to them.

“If you notice anything suspicious in the air or on the ground, please report this to police. You can speak to an officer, make a report online, via our website or call 101. If something is taking place now, always call 999.”