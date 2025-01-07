Disabled man takes Bucks Council to court for rejecting his blue badge application

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A disabled man has taken Buckinghamshire Council to court for rejecting his application for a blue badge.

The legal proceedings over the parking permit were confirmed by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, which investigates complaints against councils.

The watchdog said in a recent decision a man known only as ‘Mr X’ had complained about Bucks Council’s decision to reject his blue badge application.

The resident alleged the unitary authority failed to properly apply the criteria in making its decision and felt it had ‘discriminated against him due to his disability’.

The man has challenged the council's ruling

The council’s blue badge criteria say an application can be made if a person is disabled or has a health condition affecting their mobility.

Drivers with a badge can park closer to places they visit, with the permits typically lasting for three years.

Some people automatically qualify for a blue badge, such as those who receive a Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and have a score of eight points or more under the ‘moving around’ section of the mobility component.

The Ombudsman said: “Mr X has started legal proceedings against the council. I have reviewed the legal claim submitted by Mr X and I am satisfied the claim he has brought is about the same matters he has complained to us about.

“We will not investigate Mr X’s complaint because the matters complained about could reasonably be, or have been, mentioned as part of legal proceedings regarding a closely related matter.”

Bucks Council declined to comment on the case for this article.