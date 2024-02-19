Developer launches appeal after council rejects 21-flat apartment complex in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A developer has appealed the rejection of its plans to build a 21-flat apartment complex on Watermead in Aylesbury.

Today (19 February), Bucks Council has notified residents that the decision to reject the construction of a new apartment complex in Watermead Car Park was being appealed by Tapestart Limited.

An appeal has been sent to the Secretary of State’s office to decide whether the council was right to reject the project.

Watermead Car Park

Developers wanted to reallocate the car park making certain spots available to the public while others would be private spaces reserved for people living in the apartments.

Tapestart’s project would consist of 21 two-bedroom flats in two three-storey blocks of flats in the the main piazza area of the Aylesbury neighbourhood.

Last May the council rejected the project, that was submitted back in 2017, citing six key reasons. In its rejection document the authority laid out six key factors behind the decision: loss of green landscaping, lack of room for the private parking spots, a lack of information addressing climate change mitigation, a preference for housing over apartment new builds, insufficient information regarding other clauses, and a lack of an affordable housing agreement.

Now, representatives for the developer believe they have addressed the council’s reasons for rejecting the proposals. A 24-page document has been submitted to the Government, including 87 separate clauses addressing whey they believe the complex should be given the go-ahead.

A spokesperson for Tapestart said in the letter addressed to the Secretary of State: “We do not believe that there are any issues of fact on which we are in dispute with the council. Therefore, we think it will be appropriate for the inspector to deal with this appeal solely through written representations from the council and from the appellant.”

Locally, the application received little to no support, 279 residents objected the plans, while only one comment in support of the scheme was received.

After the rejection last May, chair of Watermead Parish Council, Sue Severn, said: “This development would have blighted the community. Watermead is renowned for being the most attractive community in Aylesbury with its lovely pastel-coloured houses, lakes and numerous walks and green spaces. A three storey block of flats would’ve been totally out of keeping with the distinctive character of the area. It would have caused chronic parking problems and made the rush hour tailbacks impossibly long. Residents made it clear to us, and the council agreed, that we should fight this proposal. We are delighted this application has been refused.”

Tapestart’s new application is an amended version of the application submitted to the council six years ago, with changes made to how the parking would be delegated.