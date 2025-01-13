Delays expected in Aylesbury as Thames Water restarts roadworks on key route
Today (13 January), Thames Water is starting a three-week project on Aylesbury Road in Bierton.
Temporary traffic lights will be in place by The Red Lion pub and near to the St James the Great Church.
Information provided by the traffic monitoring website One Network shows that delays are likely on the route that connects Aylesbury.
Bierton Parish Council has said the works is linked to a projected carried out by the water provider last year that was not finished.
A council spokesperson added that: “[This is] undoubtedly going to cause delays as traffic lights are needed. Please be patient and if possible use alternative routes.”
Last year, the company was active in the same area carrying out repair work over a 10-week period which led to delays.
Bierton has been subject of fierce discussion regarding traffic and regulations since new calming measures were added to the same road in the summer of last year.
These new bollards have led to further delays for road users getting in-and-out of aylesbury via Bierton, with some residents claiming they have also made the route more dangerous.
Bucks Council defended the new chicanes built on the A418 Aylesbury Road which it said were authorised to divert traffic away from Bierton’s main road.
It is hoped that the scheme will lead to more motorists using alternative routes along Mike Griffin Way and Bellingham Way.
One of the concerns raised has regarded the speeds drivers navigate the bollards on the main road.