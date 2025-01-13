Delays expected in Aylesbury as Thames Water restarts roadworks on key route

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are warned to expect delays when using a key A-road connecting Aylesbury, due to roadworks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (13 January), Thames Water is starting a three-week project on Aylesbury Road in Bierton.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place by The Red Lion pub and near to the St James the Great Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information provided by the traffic monitoring website One Network shows that delays are likely on the route that connects Aylesbury.

Thames Water is in charge of the project (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bierton Parish Council has said the works is linked to a projected carried out by the water provider last year that was not finished.

A council spokesperson added that: “[This is] undoubtedly going to cause delays as traffic lights are needed. Please be patient and if possible use alternative routes.”

Last year, the company was active in the same area carrying out repair work over a 10-week period which led to delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bierton has been subject of fierce discussion regarding traffic and regulations since new calming measures were added to the same road in the summer of last year.

One Network warns delays are expected

These new bollards have led to further delays for road users getting in-and-out of aylesbury via Bierton, with some residents claiming they have also made the route more dangerous.

Bucks Council defended the new chicanes built on the A418 Aylesbury Road which it said were authorised to divert traffic away from Bierton’s main road.

It is hoped that the scheme will lead to more motorists using alternative routes along Mike Griffin Way and Bellingham Way.

One of the concerns raised has regarded the speeds drivers navigate the bollards on the main road.