Decision on ‘harmful’ solar farm in Aylesbury Vale postponed

A decision on whether to approve plans to build a huge solar farm has been postponed by councillors.

Kimblewick Solar Limited proposed its renewable energy site for land to the south of Bishopstone off Kimblewick Road, Dinton on a 39-hectare site extending across three fields.

However, a Buckinghamshire Council planning committee voted to defer the plans during a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The committee heard from Joanne Bourke, a councillor on Great and Little Kimble cum Marsh Parish Council, who warned the solar farm have a huge impact on the area.

She said: “Any industrial development of this setting would cause detrimental harm to the sense of place and completely alter the existing character, both of which are protected under planning policy.”

A total of 94 letters of objection to the proposed solar farm have been received, however 60 comments also support the proposal, some of which express the need to increase the use of renewable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions.

Kimblewick Solar’s representative told Wednesday’s meeting: “This project will generate enough clean power for 12,000 average three-bed homes and offset nearly a million tonnes of CO2 in its lifetime.”

The various arrays of solar panels would be a maximum of 3.2m tall, while the site would also include inverters, cabling, fencing, CCTV, internal tracks and other infrastructure.

The 40-megawatt site would be in place for a temporary period of 50 years and sheep would graze in between the panels, according to the developer.