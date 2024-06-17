David Miliband praises 'inspirational' Aylesbury Parliamentary candidate after visiting town
The former foreign secretary who ran to be Labour leader in 2010, praised his former party’s Aylesbury representative, Laura Kyrke-Smith.
Miliband left politics over a decade ago and is the CEO of the International Rescue Committee, a not-for-profit organisation that provides emergency aid and long-term assistance to refugees.
Kyrke-Smith has worked for the NGO for over eight years as a director of communications and executive director.
Miliband who came to Aylesbury on Friday (14 June), said: "I feel absolutely honoured to be in Aylesbury supporting my friend Laura Kyrke-Smith as the candidate here. My goodness, does the country need a Labour government that can offer new direction and real change!
“I've had 8 years working with Laura. She's an inspirational leader. There are lots of leaders who talk, but she isn’t afraid to listen too. She's someone who's got really strong ideals and values, but she engages.
“The most important thing about her is that she is a unifier. She brings people together, and this country needs to be brought together after the last 14 years.
“This election is going to be a nail-biter here. Right now it is neck and neck between Labour and the Conservatives. Your vote matters.
“I look forward to seeing Laura as the new member of Parliament for Aylesbury, bringing change to this constituency and to the country."
Miliband has not been involved in politics since his brother, Ed, was named as the Labour Leader instead of him. But his willingness to campaign on behalf of local candidates in Buckinghamshire, is likely to spark speculation that he could be eyeing a return to the political world.
Miliband and Kyrke-Smith met with local party members at a town centre gathering. “She said in a speech: It gives me great satisfaction when
people open the door to me and say ‘oh, I just saw you on Facebook’! Which now happens a lot.
“People who told me they don’t like door knocking, or don’t know how to do it – and you know who you are - are coming out with us, getting people talking and smiling, and walking away having corrected the Lib Dem lies and brought another voter over to our side.”