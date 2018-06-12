Curious about our Garden Town status? Check out their new website..

A new website has launched giving people the chance to have their say, as Aylesbury evolves into a Garden Town.

The site, which can be found at www.aylesburygardentown.co.uk also has a detailed overview of the project, information about the organisations overseeing it and responds to frequently asked questions.

Aylesbury received Garden Town status from the government last year.

It recognised it as one of the key places for growth in the UK and brings the opportunity to receive extra funding to put in place the right infrastructure, facilities and leisure spaces, alongside new developments.

This summer, work will begin on the Masterplan that will provide the framework for the future of Aylesbury Garden Town, through to 2050 and beyond. Liaising with the local community, to hear their views, is at the heart of the programme and in the last couple of months, a series of forums have been held with residents, developers, community representatives, local stakeholders and partners. The feedback from these workshops will help inform the Masterplan. Visitors to the new website can also now get involved and comment on what they’d like to see, by clicking on the ‘Have your say’ section.

Community Champion for the Aylesbury Garden Town project and County and District Councillor, Steve Bowles, said “We hope people will find the new website helpful. It answers some of those key questions that have been raised about what becoming a garden town means. It also gives residents and businesses the chance to comment, which is crucial, as we want to make sure the community is very much involved as we plan for the future.”

The Aylesbury Garden Town project is a partnership between Aylesbury Vale District Council, Buckinghamshire County Council and the two Local Enterprise Partnerships (Buckinghamshire Thames Valley and South East Midlands). Find out more about Aylesbury Garden Town and sign up for updates at www.aylesburygardentown.co.uk