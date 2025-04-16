Councillor slams 'racist' social media posts made by Buckingham local election candidate
Nuala Kelly shared a Facebook post showing Muslims praying and a bottle of super glue and another claiming the purchase of halal foods ‘may be contributing to Islamic terrorism’.
She also wrote: “Do not buy halal. Avoid Desperate Dan’s in Buckingham. Always buy local produce, honey, apples, meat – non halal.”
Ms Kelly, who is standing for Nigel Farage’s party in Buckingham on May 1, was approached for comment by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, while a Reform spokesperson said they would not comment on the matter.
Her posts come after fellow Reform candidate Miriam Thomas, in Aylesbury East, was suspended by the party after describing Islam as a ‘false religion’ online and posting an image claiming Muslims were trying to ‘take control’ of Britain.
A Reform spokesperson said: “Ms Thomas has been suspended as a member and is now not a Reform UK candidate. We have subsequently withdrawn all support for her candidacy.”
The Conservative candidate for Aylesbury East, Councillor Mark Winn told the Local Democracy Reporting Service most people would think insulting people’s religion was ‘extremely distasteful’.
He said: “The fact that Reform candidates seem to think otherwise, and the party seems to think such behaviour is acceptable is concerning.
“This is now the second Reform candidate in Buckinghamshire showing openly racist views.
“If people are considering voting Reform in the local or any other election, they need to consider this.”
