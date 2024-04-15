Councillor blocks plans for 78 homes in Bucks town over ‘impact’ on area's character

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new plan to build 78 homes in Amersham has been called into the council planning committee by a councillor due to its ‘impact’ on the town.

Conservative councillor David King said Sorbon Estates’ plans for St Michael’s Court Woodside Road deserved extra scrutiny by the public and committee members.

He said: “This application is for a substantial residential and commercial development on a high-profile location in the centre of Amersham.

“A development of this nature will impact the character of the town – hopefully for the better – for future generations. I therefore request the application to be called in.”

In its application for outline planning permission, Sorbon also proposed adding 10 flexible commercial units at St Michaels Court.

The developer says it will demolish all existing ‘poor-quality buildings’, which ‘detract from the overall character and appearance of the street scene’.

Plans for the new development say it will be up to five storeys tall and include 50 allocated car parking spaces including three blue badge bays.

Bucks Council has told Sorbon that 31 of the 78 new one, two and three-bedroom homes would have to be affordable.