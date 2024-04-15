Councillor blocks plans for 78 homes in Bucks town over ‘impact’ on area's character

“A development of this nature will impact the character of the town”
By Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 15th Apr 2024, 09:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new plan to build 78 homes in Amersham has been called into the council planning committee by a councillor due to its ‘impact’ on the town.

Conservative councillor David King said Sorbon Estates’ plans for St Michael’s Court Woodside Road deserved extra scrutiny by the public and committee members.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “This application is for a substantial residential and commercial development on a high-profile location in the centre of Amersham.

Most Popular
The scheme has been called inThe scheme has been called in
The scheme has been called in

“A development of this nature will impact the character of the town – hopefully for the better – for future generations. I therefore request the application to be called in.”

In its application for outline planning permission, Sorbon also proposed adding 10 flexible commercial units at St Michaels Court.

The developer says it will demolish all existing ‘poor-quality buildings’, which ‘detract from the overall character and appearance of the street scene’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plans for the new development say it will be up to five storeys tall and include 50 allocated car parking spaces including three blue badge bays.

Bucks Council has told Sorbon that 31 of the 78 new one, two and three-bedroom homes would have to be affordable.

Sorbon’s new proposal comes after it withdrew a previous bid to redevelop St Michael’s Court.

Related topics:David KingAmersham